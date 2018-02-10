Brand Associate – Grand Traverse Mall

3200 SOUTH AIRPORT BLVD

Traverse City, Michigan 49684

Job#: 225279 Date Posted:Jan. 05, 2018

Job Status: Part-time

Forget what you know about old-school industry rules. When you work at Old Navy, youâre choosing a different path. From day one, weâve been on a mission to democratize fashion and make shopping fun again. Our teams make style accessible to everyone, creating high-quality, must-have fashion essentials for the whole family, with love, season after season.

We opened our first store in 1994 in San Francisco and have been on a roll ever since. Today, customers can find fabulous fashion at affordable prices online and in one of our 1,000+ stores globally. Old Navy celebrates a workplace thatâs just as diverse as our customers. Fun, fashion, family and value are at the heart of everything we do. We cultivate a community of playful personalities that thrive in a fast-paced environment where our employees can be their most authentic selves. Here, weâre family.

Old Navy â a brand for everyone a place for you!

As a Brand Associate, your passion for apparel and fashion trends will enable you to thrive, drive sales, and delight our customers as you execute company processes and procedures. Creating memorable shopping experiences for our customers is one of your main responsibilities and you are going to LOVE making a difference in someoneâs day. Your dedication to providing a neat, clean, organized and safe shopping environment for our customers and team is an important part of creating this experience. As a Brand Associate in Sales your responsibilities and tasks include, among others; salesfloor, fitting room, and cashwrap. Your contagious energy and enthusiasm for your job will help you build lasting relationships, grow in your career, and contribute to Old Navyâs success.

Brand Associate Attitudes:

You are passionate about fashion and apparel and love our products

You build relationships and want to be part of a winning team

You take pride in yourself, your work and the success of your store

You work with drive and energy showing that you have a desire to make a difference

You love your community and actively work to make it better

You take initiative, anticipate needs, and solve problems quickly and efficiently

Brand Associate Behaviors:

Promote our product and encourage everyone to do the same

Listen to the customer and observe non-verbal cues to anticipate service needs

Offer product suggestions and add on additional items when engaging with customers

Demonstrate a sense of urgency and pride while executing tasks and processes

Maintain a clean and safe environment that prevents loss and minimizes risk

Keep our product folded, sized, in-stock and our visual elements maintained on the salesfloor

Return go-backs from the fitting room to the salesfloor

Welcome customers to the fitting room and keep the area neat, clean and organized at all times

Engage in genuine conversation while completing cashwrap transaction processes quickly and accurately

Keep all cashwrap supplies in stock and organized

Understand and follow all company-defined policies and procedures

Brand Associate Requirements:

Ability to effectively communicate with customers and team members

Ability to lift and carry up to 50 pounds

Ability to effectively maneuver around the salesfloor and stockroom

Ability to demonstrate strong customer focused service on and off the salesfloor

Ability to work a flexible schedule to meet the needs of the business

Ability to work with/around cleaning chemicals

Providing our customers with an optimal shopping experience is our #1 priority. This job description intends to describe the general nature and level of work people assigned to this job perform. It is not intended to include all duties and responsibilities. The order in which duties are listed is not significant.

KEY BENEFITS:

Merchandise discount for our brands: 50% off regular-priced merchandise at Gap, Banana Republic and Old Navy, 30% off at Outlet and 25% off at Athleta.

One of the most competitive Paid Time Off plans in the industry.*

Employees can take up to five âon the clockâ hours each month to volunteer at a charity of their choice.*

Extensive 401(k) plan with company matching for contributions up to four percent of an employeeâs base pay.*

Employee stock purchase plan.*

Employees receive medical, dental, vision and life insurance.*

Employees can apply for tuition reimbursement.*

Family care programs.

Commuter benefits.

Pet Discount Program.

*For eligible employees

Gap Inc. is an equal-opportunity employer and is committed to providing a workplace free from harassment and discrimination. We are committed to recruiting, hiring, training and promoting qualified people of all backgrounds, and make all employment decisions without regard to any protected status. In 2016, Gap Inc. was named one of the Best Places to Work by the Human Rights Campaign for the thirteenth consecutive year and was the sole winner of the Catalyst award for equality at http://www.catalyst.org/knowledge/gap-inc-women-and-opportunity in the workplace in 2016.

Gap Inc. is an equal-opportunity employer and is committed to providing a workplace free from harassment and discrimination. We are committed to recruiting, hiring, training and promoting qualified people of all backgrounds, and make all employment decisions without regard to any protected status.