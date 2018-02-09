Brand Ambassador

DBC America, the Tri-States Largest Promotional Marketing & Modeling Agency, is looking for energetic and reliable Brand Ambassadors to join our team in the Traverse City area!

Job duties include:

Interacting with consumers to increase brand exposure and knowledge in a retail and/or bar/restaurant settingÂ

Interjecting passion into a brand name

Communicating product knowledge to target consumers

Meeting modest sales goals in a retail setting

Collecting consumer feedback on the brand and product(s)

Creating exciting consumer interactions and capturing it in photos

Â

This is a perfect part-time job for extra income, something that you can easily balance with class or another job! It is an extremely flexible schedule.

Â

Qualifications:

Â

Outgoing, passionate personality

Reliable transportation

Team player

Interest in marketing, advertising, customer service and/or public relations

Most events Thursdays-Saturdays with daytime, evening and late night shifts available

Must possess MLCC and TIPS/TAM licenses or be willing to obtain upon hire