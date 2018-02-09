Brand Ambassador
Traverse City, MI
Posted on February 9, 2018
About Brand Ambassador
DBC America, the Tri-States Largest Promotional Marketing & Modeling Agency, is looking for energetic and reliable Brand Ambassadors to join our team in the Traverse City area!
Job duties include:
Interacting with consumers to increase brand exposure and knowledge in a retail and/or bar/restaurant settingÂ
Interjecting passion into a brand name
Communicating product knowledge to target consumers
Meeting modest sales goals in a retail setting
Collecting consumer feedback on the brand and product(s)
Creating exciting consumer interactions and capturing it in photos
This is a perfect part-time job for extra income, something that you can easily balance with class or another job! It is an extremely flexible schedule.
Qualifications:
Outgoing, passionate personality
Reliable transportation
Team player
Interest in marketing, advertising, customer service and/or public relations
Most events Thursdays-Saturdays with daytime, evening and late night shifts available
Must possess MLCC and TIPS/TAM licenses or be willing to obtain upon hire
