Brand Ambassador

Traverse City, MI

Website:
http://www.dbcjob.com

Posted on February 9, 2018

DBC America, the Tri-States Largest Promotional Marketing & Modeling Agency, is looking for energetic and reliable Brand Ambassadors to join our team in the Traverse City area!

Job duties include:

Interacting with consumers to increase brand exposure and knowledge in a retail and/or bar/restaurant settingÂ 

Interjecting passion into a brand name

Communicating product knowledge to target consumers

Meeting modest sales goals in a retail setting

Collecting consumer feedback on the brand and product(s)

Creating exciting consumer interactions and capturing it in photos

This is a perfect part-time job for extra income, something that you can easily balance with class or another job! It is an extremely flexible schedule.

Qualifications:

Outgoing, passionate personality

Reliable transportation

Team player

Interest in marketing, advertising, customer service and/or public relations

Most events Thursdays-Saturdays with daytime, evening and late night shifts available

Must possess MLCC and TIPS/TAM licenses or be willing to obtain upon hire

https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/8089234

