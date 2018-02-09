Brand Ambassador
Petoskey, MI
Posted on February 9, 2018
About Brand Ambassador
DBC America, the Tri-States Largest Promotional Marketing & Modeling Agency, is looking for energetic and reliable Brand Ambassadors to join our team in every county of Michigan, including the Petoskey area!
Main job duties include:
Creating retail displays
Interacting with consumers to increase brand exposure and knowledge
Meeting modest sales goals in a retail setting
Collecting consumer feedback on the brand and product(s)
Creating exciting consumer interactions and capturing it in photos
Creating recap event forms
This is a perfect part-time job for extra income, something that you can easily balance with class or another job! Extremely flexible schedule.
Outgoing, passionate personality
Reliable transportation
Team player
Interest in marketing, advertising, customer service and/or public relations
Understanding of experiential marketing
Most events Thursdays-Saturdays with daytime, evening and late night shifts available
Must possess MLCC and TIPS/TAM licenses or be willing to obtain upon hire
About DBC America LLC
