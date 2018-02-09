MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

Brand Ambassador

Petoskey, MI

Website:
http://www.dbcjob.com

Posted on February 9, 2018

Short URL: https://mynorth.com/job/366122

About Brand Ambassador

DBC America, the Tri-States Largest Promotional Marketing & Modeling Agency, is looking for energetic and reliable Brand Ambassadors to join our team in every county of Michigan, including the Petoskey area!

 

Main job duties include:

Creating retail displays

Interacting with consumers to increase brand exposure and knowledge

Meeting modest sales goals in a retail setting

Collecting consumer feedback on the brand and product(s)

Creating exciting consumer interactions and capturing it in photos

Creating recap event forms

 

This is a perfect part-time job for extra income, something that you can easily balance with class or another job! Extremely flexible schedule.

 

**Visit our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Dbcamerica or https://instagram.com/dbcamerica/ for some awesome pictures of our staff in the field**

 

Outgoing, passionate personality

Reliable transportation

Team player

Interest in marketing, advertising, customer service and/or public relations

Understanding of experiential marketing

Most events Thursdays-Saturdays with daytime, evening and late night shifts available

Must possess MLCC and TIPS/TAM licenses or be willing to obtain upon hire

Job Type

About DBC America LLC

How to Apply

https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/7050687

