Brand Ambassador

DBC America, the Tri-States Largest Promotional Marketing & Modeling Agency, is looking for energetic and reliable Brand Ambassadors to join our team in every county of Michigan, including the Petoskey area!

Main job duties include:

Creating retail displays

Interacting with consumers to increase brand exposure and knowledge

Meeting modest sales goals in a retail setting

Collecting consumer feedback on the brand and product(s)

Creating exciting consumer interactions and capturing it in photos

Creating recap event forms

This is a perfect part-time job for extra income, something that you can easily balance with class or another job! Extremely flexible schedule.

Outgoing, passionate personality

Reliable transportation

Team player

Interest in marketing, advertising, customer service and/or public relations

Understanding of experiential marketing

Most events Thursdays-Saturdays with daytime, evening and late night shifts available

Must possess MLCC and TIPS/TAM licenses or be willing to obtain upon hire