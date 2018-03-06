Branch Manager Trainee – Pellston

General Responsibilities

Join Hertz Local Edition Corp (HLE) as a Branch Manager Trainee! Each year, many talented people join HLE, and the best become future Branch Managers of our Hertz Local Edition branches.

Our program provides hands-on training in: Sales, Operations, Customer Service, Finance & Accounting Management, Revenue Management, Fleet Management, and most importantly: People Management.

Hertz rewards its employees with competitive compensation packages including: hourly pay, overtime pay, and performance based bonuses. Branch Manager Trainees will progress through the training curriculum within their first nine months of employment. You will also receive the use of a company car upon entry into the Branch Manager ranks.

The Management Training Curriculum program provides a clearly defined career path to a Branch Manager in as little as 12-18 months! Our promotions donât stop there; our top level management regularly comes from the training ranks.

Your journey with Hertz will start off as a Branch Manager Trainee, quickly progressing into a Management Associate, while quickly gaining experience for a future Branch Manager role.

In addition to our competitive compensation package, Hertz also provides world class benefits, which include:

Medical, Dental, and Vision Insurance

Life Insurance

Tuition Reimbursement

Up to 4 weeks of paid vacation a year (* depending on employment level)

401(k) Retirement Plan

Employee Stock Purchase Plan & Employee Discounts

Responsibilities:

Supporting achievement of location sales and margin goals

Ensuring positive customer experience, making Hertz #1 in car rental company experience

Achieving individual sales goals and customer service goals

Growing sales utilizing business-to-business sales tactics

Upholding company standards by ensuring cars are presentable to customers

Clean and service facilities/vehicles to ensure customer satisfaction

Mandatory Requirements

Strong communication and multitasking skills

Ability to drive multiple types of vehicles

Ability to read and understand driving directions and maps

Proficiency in English

Valid driverâs license in good standing

Minimum Associates Degree or Equivalent Industry Experience

Preferred Requirements

Previous held Leadership roles i.e., Campus, Community or Sports

Previous sales and/or retail customer service experience

Applicant must possess all auditory, speaking and communicating capabilities necessary to complete the responsibilities detailed above. The essential functions of this position include, but are not limited to, the following such as sitting, standing, walking, bending and twisting, climbing, driving, speaking, hearing, writing, lifting, typing, filing, seeing and reading. Knowledge of equipment operation such as computer terminal, telephone, portable, copy machine and fax machine is required.

EEO/AA: Females/Minorities/Disabled/Vets

Job ID 148704

# Positions 1

Category Management – Entry-Level Management

Division HLE

Position Type Regular Full Time