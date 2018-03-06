Branch Manager Trainee – Pellston
About Branch Manager Trainee – Pellston
General Responsibilities
Join Hertz Local Edition Corp (HLE) as a Branch Manager Trainee! Each year, many talented people join HLE, and the best become future Branch Managers of our Hertz Local Edition branches.
Our program provides hands-on training in: Sales, Operations, Customer Service, Finance & Accounting Management, Revenue Management, Fleet Management, and most importantly: People Management.
Hertz rewards its employees with competitive compensation packages including: hourly pay, overtime pay, and performance based bonuses. Branch Manager Trainees will progress through the training curriculum within their first nine months of employment. You will also receive the use of a company car upon entry into the Branch Manager ranks.
The Management Training Curriculum program provides a clearly defined career path to a Branch Manager in as little as 12-18 months! Our promotions donât stop there; our top level management regularly comes from the training ranks.
Your journey with Hertz will start off as a Branch Manager Trainee, quickly progressing into a Management Associate, while quickly gaining experience for a future Branch Manager role.
In addition to our competitive compensation package, Hertz also provides world class benefits, which include:
-
Medical, Dental, and Vision Insurance
-
Life Insurance
-
Tuition Reimbursement
-
Up to 4 weeks of paid vacation a year (* depending on employment level)
-
401(k) Retirement Plan
-
Employee Stock Purchase Plan & Employee Discounts
Responsibilities:
-
Supporting achievement of location sales and margin goals
-
Ensuring positive customer experience, making Hertz #1 in car rental company experience
-
Achieving individual sales goals and customer service goals
-
Growing sales utilizing business-to-business sales tactics
-
Upholding company standards by ensuring cars are presentable to customers
-
Clean and service facilities/vehicles to ensure customer satisfaction
Mandatory Requirements
-
Strong communication and multitasking skills
-
Ability to drive multiple types of vehicles
-
Ability to read and understand driving directions and maps
-
Proficiency in English
-
Valid driverâs license in good standing
-
Minimum Associates Degree or Equivalent Industry Experience
Preferred Requirements
-
Previous held Leadership roles i.e., Campus, Community or Sports
-
Previous sales and/or retail customer service experience
Applicant must possess all auditory, speaking and communicating capabilities necessary to complete the responsibilities detailed above. The essential functions of this position include, but are not limited to, the following such as sitting, standing, walking, bending and twisting, climbing, driving, speaking, hearing, writing, lifting, typing, filing, seeing and reading. Knowledge of equipment operation such as computer terminal, telephone, portable, copy machine and fax machine is required.
EEO/AA: Females/Minorities/Disabled/Vets
