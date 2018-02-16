MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

Boyne City School Sub Teacher & More Needed Today!

Boyne City, MI

http://www.EDUStaff.org

Posted on February 16, 2018

About Boyne City School Sub Teacher & More Needed Today!

EDUStaff is seeking to hire multiple positions throughout Michigan to work within the local school districts in the capacity of:

– Food Service Staff
– Substitute Teachers
– Paraprofessionals
– Substitute Secretaries

Please visit www.EDUStaff.org or if you have questions please call us at 877.974.6338 or email at [email protected]

How to Apply

https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/4645420

