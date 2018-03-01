MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

Bookkeeper/Accountant

Harbor Springs, MI

http://www.ltbaygolf.com

Posted on March 1, 2018

About Bookkeeper/Accountant

Full cycle of accounting duties from daily bookkeeping through year-end reconciliations.Â  Accounts payable, receivables, payroll, fixed assets, general ledger, leases, operational reports, and paper/electronic records management.Â  Requires a working knowledge of accounting practices; payroll, sales/use, business taxes; and wage/labor regulations.

Successful candidate is competent in Microsoft Word, Excel, and Access; values integrity and honesty; demonstrates strong grammar, literary, and organizational skills; and has the ability to listen carefully, perform as a team member, and work confidentially.

Seeking a self-motivated problem-solver who enjoys learning and sharing knowledge with others.Â  Experience in human resources and/or computer system administration a plus.

https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/8491059

