Boat yard Person and Boat Detailer
Boyne City, MI
Posted on February 19, 2018
Short URL: https://mynorth.com/job/368021
Eagle Marine is looking to hire a boat yard person and boat detailer. If you enjoy boating then this is the place to be. Job duties include boat detailing, moving boats in and out of storage, delivery and pickup of boats by water and land, and shop maintenance. Willing to train the right candidate. Knowledge of boating a plus. Must have a very good driving record. Pay based on experience. Benefits available. Thank you!
