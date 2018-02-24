Biomedical Technician – Traverse City

Munson Healthcare has an exciting opportunity for an experienced Biomedical Technician to work for a growing health care system â in a place you will love living. This position will be based out of Traverse City, Mich.

Our nine-hospital system, based in Traverse City, Mich., serves 540,000 people living in a breathtakingly scenic, four-season recreational region and includes Munson Medical Center, a 391-bed nonprofit hospital with a Level II Trauma Center. Traverse City is well known as one of America’s “must-see” places for family vacations, fine arts, local craft beer and wine, farm-to-table food, fun festivals, sailing, golf, hiking, skiing, fishing, and miles of pristine freshwater shoreline.

While northern Michigan prides itself on being a great place to live, Munson Healthcare prides itself on being a great place to work! If you possess these skills and characteristics and are looking for a great place to live and work, look no further than Munson Healthcare.

ENTRY REQUIREMENTS

High school graduate (GED or equivalent).

Possess an Associate’s degree in Biomedical Equipment Technology or Electronics Technology or be military trained in biomedical equipment service.

Possess a minim of four years’ experience in healthcare biomedical equipment repair and calibration.

Certification from the International Certification Commission as Certified Biomedical Equipment Technician (CBET)

Demonstrable experience and understanding of the theory of operation and physiological principles associated with the use of biomedical instrumentation and test equipment needed to maintain and calibrate medical devices.

Must be able to lift medium loads (50 pounds of less) occasionally (0-33% of the workday); must be able to work seated and walk frequently (34-67% of the workday); must have good hearing and speaking ability.

ORGANIZATION BMET 3 will work under the direction of the Clinical Engineering Manager. Also receives direction from Lead Biomedical Technicians. Working areas will cover all Munson Healthcare owned and affiliated facilities. Has daily working contact with hospital employees, medical staff, patients and visitors. Some projects will include working together with other Munson Healthcare departments such as Plant Engineering and Information Systems. BMET 3 will be required to lead the activities of other Munson Healthcare personnel assigned to assist with specific projects. BMET 3 will be involved in “on-the-job” training of other Clinical Engineering staff as requested by supervision.

SPECIFIC DUTIES 1. Supports the mission, vision, and values statements of Munson Healthcare.