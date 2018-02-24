Biomedical Technician – Charlevoix/Mackinaw/St. Ignace
Charlevoix, MI
Posted on February 24, 2018
Munson Healthcare is seeking a Biomedical Equipment Technician III for our progressive and growing Clinical Engineering department. This position will serve Charlevoix Hospital and Mackinaw Straits Health System.
For over 100 years, Munson Healthcare has provided quality care for the people of Northern Michigan. Our nine-hospital system serves 540,000 people living in a breathtakingly scenic, four-season recreational region. Traverse City is well known as one of America’s “must see” places for family vacations, fine arts, local craft beer and wine, farm-to-table food, fun festivals, sailing, golf, hiking, skiing, fishing, and miles of pristine freshwater shoreline. While Northern Michigan prides itself on being a great place to live, Munson Healthcare prides itself on being a great place to work!
ENTRY REQUIREMENTS
High school graduate (GED or equivalent).
Possess an Associate’s degree in Biomedical Equipment Technology or Electronics Technology or be military trained in biomedical equipment service.
Possess a minim of four years’ experience in healthcare biomedical equipment repair and calibration.
Certification from the International Certification Commission as Certified Biomedical Equipment Technician (CBET)
Demonstrable experience and understanding of the theory of operation and physiological principles associated with the use of biomedical instrumentation and test equipment needed to maintain and calibrate medical devices.
Must be able to lift medium loads (50 pounds of less) occasionally (0-33% of the workday); must be able to work seated and walk frequently (34-67% of the workday); must have good hearing and speaking ability.
ORGANIZATION BMET 3 will work under the direction of the Clinical Engineering Manager. Also receives direction from Lead Biomedical Technicians. Working areas will cover all Munson Healthcare owned and affiliated facilities. Has daily working contact with hospital employees, medical staff, patients and visitors. Some projects will include working together with other Munson Healthcare departments such as Plant Engineering and Information Systems. BMET 3 will be required to lead the activities of other Munson Healthcare personnel assigned to assist with specific projects. BMET 3 will be involved in “on-the-job” training of other Clinical Engineering staff as requested by supervision.
SPECIFIC DUTIES 1. Supports the mission, vision, and values statements of Munson Healthcare.
Embraces and supports the Continuous Quality Improvement (CQI) philosophy of Munson Healthcare: We are committed to the name “Munson” meaning excellence. We will provide services that meet our customers’ requirements every time.
Has basic understanding of Relationship-Based Care (RBC) principles, meets expectations outlined in Commitment to My Co-workers, and supports RBC unit action plans.
Acknowledges that safety is self-responsibility. Knows the physical requirements of the job and work within those guidelines. Performs job duties safely at all times, utilizing learned body mechanics and transferring/lifting techniques. Plans actions to promote safety. Reports any unsafe situation/equipment according to Hospital procedure.
Must be familiar with and be able to demonstrate the use of electrical test equipment, including oscilloscopes, DMM’s and others special test equipment and simulators specific to medical equipment calibration and repair.
May be consulted regarding various code requirements and compliance by members of management within the healthcare system.
May be required to demonstrate the repair and operations of associated equipment to other Clinical Engineering employees.
Must be able to read and interpret specifications, blueprints, wiring diagrams, installation manuals, applications notes, technical manuals, engineering drawings, schematics, ladders diagrams and also be able to prepare drawing and sketches.
Must be able to perform job assignments in a professional and businesslike manner.
Must be able to prepare reports, keep records and maintain a clean and orderly work area.
Must be able to analyze and isolate the medical systems mechanical or electronic malfunction, determine repairs required, initiate paperwork to order parts, determine downtime, repair, adjust and calibrate all within a reasonable time period.
Must be able to examine medical equipment systems for sign of improper operation, evidence of deterioration, unreported malfunctions and suitability of unit to requirements.
Performs other duties and responsibilities as assigned.
