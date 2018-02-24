Biomedical Technician – Charlevoix/Mackinaw/St. Ignace

Munson Healthcare is seeking a Biomedical Equipment Technician III for our progressive and growing Clinical Engineering department. This position will serve Charlevoix Hospital and Mackinaw Straits Health System.

For over 100 years, Munson Healthcare has provided quality care for the people of Northern Michigan. Our nine-hospital system serves 540,000 people living in a breathtakingly scenic, four-season recreational region. Traverse City is well known as one of America’s “must see” places for family vacations, fine arts, local craft beer and wine, farm-to-table food, fun festivals, sailing, golf, hiking, skiing, fishing, and miles of pristine freshwater shoreline. While Northern Michigan prides itself on being a great place to live, Munson Healthcare prides itself on being a great place to work!

ENTRY REQUIREMENTS

High school graduate (GED or equivalent).

Possess an Associate’s degree in Biomedical Equipment Technology or Electronics Technology or be military trained in biomedical equipment service.

Possess a minim of four years’ experience in healthcare biomedical equipment repair and calibration.

Certification from the International Certification Commission as Certified Biomedical Equipment Technician (CBET)

Demonstrable experience and understanding of the theory of operation and physiological principles associated with the use of biomedical instrumentation and test equipment needed to maintain and calibrate medical devices.

Must be able to lift medium loads (50 pounds of less) occasionally (0-33% of the workday); must be able to work seated and walk frequently (34-67% of the workday); must have good hearing and speaking ability.

ORGANIZATION BMET 3 will work under the direction of the Clinical Engineering Manager. Also receives direction from Lead Biomedical Technicians. Working areas will cover all Munson Healthcare owned and affiliated facilities. Has daily working contact with hospital employees, medical staff, patients and visitors. Some projects will include working together with other Munson Healthcare departments such as Plant Engineering and Information Systems. BMET 3 will be required to lead the activities of other Munson Healthcare personnel assigned to assist with specific projects. BMET 3 will be involved in “on-the-job” training of other Clinical Engineering staff as requested by supervision.

SPECIFIC DUTIES 1. Supports the mission, vision, and values statements of Munson Healthcare.