Biologist GS-0401-9/11

Duties

Duties

Summary

This position is located at Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore. Please visit find a park for additional park information.

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION REGARDING THE AREA OR THE DUTIES OF THE POSITION, PLEASE CONTACT SUPERVISOR JULIE CHRISTIAN AT 231-326-4750.

Who May Be Considered: This announcement is open to current permanent competitive Career or Career-Conditional employees of the Department of the Interior only.

Current or former displaced Federal employee in the local commuting area eligible under the Interagency Career Transition Assistance Program (ICTAP), current Department of Interior (DOI) employees in the local commuting area eligible under the Career Transition Program (CTAP). For more information, select the following link(s): 1) Interagency Career Transition Assistance Program (CTAP), and 2) Career Transition Program (CTAP).

Current or former time-limited (temporary and term) employees of a land management agency eligible for permanent positions under the Land Management Workforce Flexibility Act (LMWFA). For more information, select the following link: Land Management Workforce Flexibility Act (LMWFA).

This is a Career/Career-Conditional Full-Time appointment.

This job announcement is open to receive applications from the first 100 applicants. The job announcement will remain open until either the quota of 100 applicants, or 03/15/2018 is reached. All applications submitted by 11:59 (EST) PM on the closing day will receive consideration, even those that exceed the applicant limit.

Travel, transportation, and relocation expenses will be paid if the selectee lives outside of the local commuting area and is otherwise eligible for reimbursement of relocation expenses in accordance with the Federal Travel Regulation.

This position is concurrently open to all U.S. citizens under Announcement Number: MW-1544-SLBE-18-10157485-DE.

Responsibilities

Serves as the National Lakeshore’s vegetation program lead within the Division of Natural Resources. Provides scientific expertise and leadership regarding vegetation and plant ecology to all aspects of park operations and management. Oversees the vegetation program including: non-native/invasive plant management, restoration, and rare plant management. Develops and implements effective inventory, monitoring, mitigation, and restoration programs, including use of prescribed fire. Correlates, summarizes, and interprets field-collected data into detailed technical and non-technical environmental and other management and scientific reports. Participates in applying natural resource environmental compliance and planning on interdisciplinary teams. Manages project documentation and databases, and assures that others have necessary training. Manages the National Lakeshore’s geographic information system (GIS), and maintains GPS units. Facilitates university research and interagency cooperation to further understanding and management of the park. Serves as a steward of park resources, identifies threats and ensures that vegetation resources are considered in all planning efforts. Assists with the goals of the Division, park and regional planning processes. Communicates and collaborates well internally and with external partners using written and oral (e.g., meetings, presentations) methods. Will supervise numerous seasonal, temporary, permanent staff and volunteers, less than 20% of the time. Provides a full range of administrative responsibilities including personnel management, financial management, procurement and property management.

Field work may involve hiking long distances carrying backpacks, tools, and other equipment. Work may include standing and walking for long periods of time; lifting of moderately heavy items, and exposure to harsh weather conditions such as temperature extremes, rain, snow, wind and direct sunlight for long periods of time.

Work may be performed throughout the Lakeshore including the Manitou Islands. You must be willing to work throughout the Lakeshore including the islands for periods up to 10 days at a time.

Duties will be developmental in nature when filled below the full performance level.

Travel Required

Not required

Supervisory status

No

#### Job family (Series)

0401 General Natural Resources Management And Biological Sciences

Requirements

Requirements

Conditions of Employment

U.S. Citizenship required.

Appointment subject to background investigation and favorable adjudication.

Meet Selective Service Registration Act requirement for males

Selectee will be required to participate in the Direct Deposit Electronics Funds Transfer Program.

Any individual who is currently holding, or has held within the previous 52 weeks, a General Schedule position under non-temporary appointment in the competitive or excepted service, must meet time-in-grade requirements (must have served 52 weeks at the next lower grade or equivalent in the Federal service). Time-in-grade requirements must be met by the closing date of this announcement.

You may be required to operate a government (or private) motor vehicle as part of your official duties. Prior to your first official motor vehicle operation, and again every year thereafter (or more frequently if management determines such need exists), you will be required to sign an affidavit certifying to your possession of a valid State issued driver’s license that is current and has not been revoked, suspended, canceled, or otherwise disqualified in any way to prohibit your operation of a motor vehicle.

You will be required to wear a uniform and comply with the National Park Service uniform standards. A uniform allowance will be provided.

If you are a new employee or supervisor in the Federal government, you will be required to complete a one-year probationary period.

You may be required to travel overnight away from home. You must obtain a government charge card for travel purposes.

Qualifications

BASIC REQUIREMENT: Education: Successful completion of a full four year course of study in an accredited college or university leading to a bachelor’s or higher degree that included a major field of study in biological sciences, agriculture, natural resource management, chemistry, or related disciplines appropriate to this position. -or- Experience: Combination of education and experience that included course work equivalent to a major (i.e., 24 semester hours) in biological sciences, agriculture, natural resource management, chemistry, or a discipline closely related to biology; PLUS appropriate experience or additional course work. The quality of the combination demonstrates that I possess the knowledge, skills, and abilities required to perform the work of the position and is comparable to that normally acquired through the completion of a full four-year course of study with a major as described above.

AND, IN ADDITION:

Minimum Qualification Requirements for GS-9: Specialized Experience:One year of specialized experience equivalent to the GS-07 level in Federal Service. Specialized experience is experience that equipped the applicant with the particular knowledge, skills, and abilities needed to successfully perform the duties of this position. Examples of qualifying specialized experience for this position include duties such as: monitoring and implementing effective methods of exotic pest plant control, removal, and management; initiating and refining methods and techn