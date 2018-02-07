Billing Specialist-Cadillac

This position will provide billing support for Cadillac Orthopedics of Cadillac.

ENTRY REQUIREMENTS

Education:

Â· Associates Degree in Business or Healthcare field preferred, or two years medical office experience.

Medical Terminology required or successful completion of medical terminology course within 180 days of hire.

Experience:

Â· Two years of related work experience in customer service, healthcare or business field required.

Computer Skills

Intermediate computer skills required including Microsoft Office experience. Must have knowledge and ability to learn, access and utilize the relevant computer programs listed below within 180 days of hire.

Microsoft Office

Star Navigator

Claims Administrator

PowerChart

OTG Application Extender

TRAC system modules

o PC Print o Medicare team members will be required to navigate DDE/FISS. o Commercial team members will need to navigate the websites for Priority Health, Cofinity, Tricare, Federal Work Comp, and United Healthcare. o Blue Cross team members will need to be able to access Web-Denis and FCC. o Medicaid team members will be required to navigate the Michigan Medicaid online CHAMPS system

Other Entry Requirements

Above average oral and written communication skills needed. Must be warm, friendly and sensitive to the feelings and concerns of others.

The ability to succeed in a minimally supervised work situation and utilize proven decision making skills.

Intermediate math skills are required.

Knowledge of third-party payer reimbursement required.

Applicant must be able to meet productivity standards within 180 days of hire.

ORGANIZATION

Under the general supervision of the Office Supervisor & Practice Administrator.

Applicants will have daily contact and interaction with other departments within Munson Healthcare Patient Financial Services, patients, insurance companies and other internal/external customers.

AGE OF PATIENTS SERVED

X No direct clinical contact with patients

SPECIFIC DUTIES