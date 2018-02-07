Billing Specialist-Cadillac
Cadillac, MI
Posted on February 7, 2018
About Billing Specialist-Cadillac
This position will provide billing support for Cadillac Orthopedics of Cadillac.
ENTRY REQUIREMENTS
Education:
Â· Associates Degree in Business or Healthcare field preferred, or two years medical office experience.
- Medical Terminology required or successful completion of medical terminology course within 180 days of hire.
Experience:
Â· Two years of related work experience in customer service, healthcare or business field required.
Computer Skills
-
Intermediate computer skills required including Microsoft Office experience. Must have knowledge and ability to learn, access and utilize the relevant computer programs listed below within 180 days of hire.
-
Microsoft Office
-
Star Navigator
-
Claims Administrator
-
PowerChart
-
OTG Application Extender
-
TRAC system modules
o PC Print
o Medicare team members will be required to navigate DDE/FISS.
o Commercial team members will need to navigate the websites for Priority Health, Cofinity, Tricare, Federal Work Comp, and United Healthcare.
o Blue Cross team members will need to be able to access Web-Denis and FCC.
o Medicaid team members will be required to navigate the Michigan Medicaid online CHAMPS system
Other Entry Requirements
-
Above average oral and written communication skills needed. Must be warm, friendly and sensitive to the feelings and concerns of others.
-
The ability to succeed in a minimally supervised work situation and utilize proven decision making skills.
-
Intermediate math skills are required.
-
Knowledge of third-party payer reimbursement required.
-
Applicant must be able to meet productivity standards within 180 days of hire.
ORGANIZATION
Under the general supervision of the Office Supervisor & Practice Administrator.
Applicants will have daily contact and interaction with other departments within Munson Healthcare Patient Financial Services, patients, insurance companies and other internal/external customers.
AGE OF PATIENTS SERVED
X No direct clinical contact with patients
SPECIFIC DUTIES
-
Supports the Mission, Vision and Values of Munson Healthcare
-
Embraces and supports the Performance Improvement philosophy of Munson Healthcare.
-
Promotes personal and patient safety.
-
Has basic understanding of Relationship-Based Care (RBC) principles, meets expectations outlined in Commitment To My Co-workers, and supports RBC unit action plans.
-
Uses effective customer service/interpersonal skills at all times.
-
Exercises a high degree of control over confidential medical information.
-
Able to establish priorities and meet deadlines with strong problem solving ability.
-
Keeps current with changing billing requirements, and shares pertinent information with billing team members.
-
Follows the daily priority matrix consistently on all assigned tasks.
-
Completes transmission process on electronic billing system for all current claims. Prepares and mails required hard copy claims to insurance companies, patients and/or other responsible parties.
-
Unpaid claims followed up on every 30 days after the initial 45/60 day-processing period.
-
Review and document procedures as appropriate.
-
Review rejections to ensure compliance with third party payers and take concerns to management.
-
Produce credit reports quarterly as required by Medicare. Report all credit balances to the appropriate insurance payer and process according to the payerâs requirements within 30 days.
-
Demonstrates understanding of Hospital reimbursement contracts. Determines if the payment received is in accordance with the third party payors required reimbursement.
-
Processes coordination of benefits claims, complying with no-fault rules and regulations and all third party payersâ guidelines, in a timely manner.
-
Analyzes and initiates corrective action for patient claims. This analysis includes: auditing charges, 72/24 hour requirements, payments and contractual agreements. Must be able to resolve payment questions with insurance companies.
-
Verifies insurance benefits on problem accounts and assists patients resolve MSP/COB issues.
-
Reviews records in EHR to confirm services as separate and distinct when multiple charges have been added to an account.
-
Apply a working knowledge of 3M CCI edits.
-
Uses EHR to collect and print records to send with all hard copy Auto Accident and Workersâ Comp claims.
-
May provide billing services for multiple facilities.
-
Reports to financial class billing coordinator and should support team structure with emphasis on commitment to my co-worker.
Performs other duties and responsibilities as assigned
