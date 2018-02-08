Benefits Supervisor
JOB SUMMARY: Oversees the development and implementation of benefits, and risk management functions and provides support to the HR Team. Supports and assists the Director of Human Resources, as needed. Responsible for supervising and administering benefit open enrollment and communication of the Odawa Casino Resort health, welfare, and retirement benefits programs.Â Actively models and emphasizes the core values in the performance of all duties.
PRIMARY DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Makes recommendations to hire, terminate, demote, and provide training opportunities.
- Completes performance reviews, evaluates performance, creates and adjusts performance standards, creates and/or delegates staff scheduling, invokes disciplinary action and provide for the fair and equitable treatment of all Team Members.
- Works with the Director of Human Resources to establish strategic direction and to accomplish objectives; plans, organizes and supervises programs and services.
- Assists the Director of HR in the development and implementation of policies and procedures that are consistent with those of the organization while adhering to regulations and laws to ensure efficient and guest centered operation.
- Leads and supervises benefits function area by fostering a service oriented mindset with emphasis on team member advocacy.
- Coordinates and oversees, under the direction of the Director of HR, the development of benefit proposals, negotiation with insurance carriers and administration of contracts or other agreements involving team member benefits, and submits to Director of HR for review and approval.
- Oversees the development of team member communication related to employee benefit programs and employee activities (such as announcements, articles, materials for meetings, plan descriptions, benefit statements, etc.).
- Oversees and responds to the resolution of team member concerns regarding OCR benefits programs.
- Participates in the development of HR Strategic Planning to meet the goals of the organization.
- Provides input for or establishes the annual budgetary requirements for the Â benefit function area, develops the administrative framework required to support benefit initiatives, including communications, training and administration; recommends benefit expenditures and ways to improve benefit programs to the Director of Human Resources.
- Maintains thorough knowledge of benefits, pension, and government (both Federal & Tribal) legislation, and court decisions related to areas of responsibility.Â Informs Director of Human Resources of developments and trends that presently or potentially impact areas of responsibility.
- Oversees processing of all documents necessary for implementation and administration of various benefits programs and maintenance of such records as required for compliance with ERISA, COBRA, and other applicable regulations.
- Plans, organize, and direct benefits activities; manages the implementation and administration ofÂ Odawa Casino Resort benefit programs.
- Monitors coverage and cost for all benefits to ensure Odawa Casino Resort is receiving competitive benefits in comparison to premiums or expenses paid in claims or to insurance carriers and recommends changes aligned with business strategy.
- Analyzes Team Member and business needs for benefits programs and develop short and long range plans and to meet those needs.Â Consults internally, providing subject matter expertise, benchmarking and oversight to management; works with senior management to forecast benefits and develop strategies.
- Oversee former team memberâs unemployment claims and handling of claimantâs information including participating in unemployment hearings.
- Oversees the company Wellness Program.
- Provides oversight and monitors workloads and appropriate levels of customer service. Ensures that the day-to-day operational duties of the benefits function area completed in a timely, accurate, and professional manner.
- Conducts and manages all team member employee relations investigations, and provide management with recommendations to the course of corrective actions in compliance with policies and procedures.
- Works directly with the Director of Human Resources to evaluate, monitor, and improve overall team member engagement.
- Provides advice and counsel to all levels of management and staff as regards human resource policies and procedures.
- Attends all required meeting and trainings as required.
