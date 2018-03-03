Behavioral Health Technician

ENTRY REQUIREMENTS

High School diploma or equivalent required.

Two-year degree in related field preferred.

For In-Patient Psychiatric Unit: previous psychiatric or Nurse Aide experience with preference for experience as a Mental Health Technician on an inpatient psychiatric unit.

For Outpatient Behavioral Health: prior Substance Use Disorder work experience preferred and/or personal recovery experience preferred. For part-time and full time positions days or afternoons, a CADC (Certified Alcohol & Drug Counselor) OR the ability to obtain a Development Plan for Certification is required. Pool staff may be hired without certification upon Management Discretion. Must have a valid driver’s license and obtain a Class III Chauffer license within 30 days of hire.

Possess or obtain CPR/AED certification within 60 days of hire.

ORGANIZATION

For In-Patient Psychiatric Unit, works under the supervision of a Registered Nurse. May receive instructions from the Unit Manager, Nursing Administrator, or Medical Director.

For Outpatient Behavioral Health, works under the supervision of the Manager and may also receive direction from Lead BHT, the Director, Medical Director, Nurse Practitioner or other members of the multi-disciplinary team.

AGE OF PATIENTS SERVED : Young Adult to Geriatric (18 yrs & above)

SPECIFIC DUTIES :

Supports the mission statement of MMC. Munson Healthcare and its partner’s work together to provide superior quality care and to promote community health

Embraces and Supports the Performance Improvement philosophy of Munson Medical Center

Demonstrates competency through hospital and department checklists, customer/patient evaluation, clinical staff dialogue, performance appraisals and staff education

Provides care to patients in a manner that considers safety, comfort, and the therapeutic environment

Assists patients with the activities of daily living

Promotes personal and patient safety at all times

Uses effective customer service/interpersonal skills at all times

Promotes good public relations with department personnel, physicians, other referral sources, patient families and the community

Takes vital signs, weighs patients, and collects specimens as needed

Maintains awareness of patient’s physical and mental status

Reports and documents patient clinically significant observations and clinical documentation in a professional and timely manner

May attend, co-facilitate or lead psycho-educational group and/or recreational activities

Enhances professional growth and development through participation in educational programs, workshops, attending in-service education and reviewing current literature

Performs other related duties as assigned or requested

Outpatient only:

Assists with admissions and discharges per protocols

Transports patients to off-site activities as needed

May receive, store, restock, and transport pharmaceuticals

Provides oversight of patient self-administration of medication in accordance with protocols