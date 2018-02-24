Behavioral Health Technician
Traverse City, MI
Posted on February 24, 2018
Short URL: https://mynorth.com/job/369675
About Behavioral Health Technician
ENTRY REQUIREMENTS
High School diploma or equivalent required.
Two-year degree in related field preferred.
For In-Patient Psychiatric Unit: previous psychiatric or Nurse Aide experience with preference for experience as a Mental Health Technician on an inpatient psychiatric unit.
For Outpatient Behavioral Health: prior Substance Use Disorder work experience preferred and/or personal recovery experience preferred. For part-time and full time positions days or afternoons, a CADC (Certified Alcohol & Drug Counselor) OR the ability to obtain a Development Plan for Certification is required. Pool staff may be hired without certification upon Management Discretion. Must have a valid driver’s license and obtain a Class III Chauffer license within 30 days of hire.
Possess or obtain CPR/AED certification within 60 days of hire.
ORGANIZATION
For In-Patient Psychiatric Unit, works under the supervision of a Registered Nurse. May receive instructions from the Unit Manager, Nursing Administrator, or Medical Director.
For Outpatient Behavioral Health, works under the supervision of the Manager and may also receive direction from Lead BHT, the Director, Medical Director, Nurse Practitioner or other members of the multi-disciplinary team.
AGE OF PATIENTS SERVED: Young Adult to Geriatric (18 yrs & above)
SPECIFIC DUTIES:
Supports the mission statement of MMC. Munson Healthcare and its partner’s work together to provide superior quality care and to promote community health
Embraces and Supports the Performance Improvement philosophy of Munson Medical Center
Demonstrates competency through hospital and department checklists, customer/patient evaluation, clinical staff dialogue, performance appraisals and staff education
Provides care to patients in a manner that considers safety, comfort, and the therapeutic environment
Assists patients with the activities of daily living
Promotes personal and patient safety at all times
Uses effective customer service/interpersonal skills at all times
Promotes good public relations with department personnel, physicians, other referral sources, patient families and the community
Takes vital signs, weighs patients, and collects specimens as needed
Maintains awareness of patient’s physical and mental status
Reports and documents patient clinically significant observations and clinical documentation in a professional and timely manner
May attend, co-facilitate or lead psycho-educational group and/or recreational activities
Enhances professional growth and development through participation in educational programs, workshops, attending in-service education and reviewing current literature
Promotes good public relations with department personnel, physicians, other referral sources, patient families and the community
Performs other related duties as assigned or requested
Outpatient only: Assists with admissions and discharges per protocols
Transports patients to off-site activities as needed
May receive, store, restock, and transport pharmaceuticals
Provides oversight of patient self-administration of medication in accordance with protocols
Job at a Glance
About Munson Medical Center
More jobs at Munson Medical Center