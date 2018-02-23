Behavioral Health Counselor I

ENTRY REQUIREMENTS

Requires a Bachelor’s degree in a Behavioral Health discipline, Human Services or related field.

Requires either the CADC, CAADC (Certified Alcohol & Drug Counselor or Certified Advanced Alcohol & Drug Counselor) OR the ability to obtain the credential and meet all requirements within the 3 year time frame. Previous Substance Use Disorder work experience preferred.

Possess or obtain within six months of hire CPR/AED certification. Must have a valid drivers license and be eligible for a Class III Chauffer license.

ORGANIZATION Works as a member of the treatment team and is under the supervision of the Manager. May also receive direction from the Director of Behavioral Health, Medical Director, Nurse Practitioner or other members of the multi-disciplinary team.

AGE OF PATIENTS SERVED

Cares for patients in the age category(s) checked below:

Neonatal (birth-1 mo) x Young adult (18 yr-25 yrs) Infant (1 mo-1 yr) x Adult (26 yrs-54 yrs) Early childhood (1 yr-5 yrs) x Sr. Adult (55 yrs-64 yrs) Late childhood (6 yrs-12 yrs) x Geriatric (65 yrs & above) Adolescence (13 yrs-17 yrs) All ages (birth & above) No direct clinical contact with patients

SPECIFIC DUTIES

Supports the Mission, Vision and Values of Munson Healthcare

Embraces and supports the Performance Improvement philosophy of Munson Healthcare.

Promotes personal and patient safety.

Has basic understanding of Relationship-Based Care (RBC) principles, meets expectations outlined in Commitment To My Co-workers, and supports RBC unit action plans.

Uses effective customer service/interpersonal skills at all times.

Provides individualized treatment to patients and their families through assessment and diagnosis, treatment planning, education, intervention, discharge planning, and evaluation of outcomes. Conducts admission and discharges per unit protocols.

Conducts group therapy, didactic therapy, individualized counseling and activity therapies.

Demonstrates competency through the clinical privileging system, customer evaluation, clinical staff dialogue, performance appraisals and staff education.

Documents application of the treatment process focusing on the outcome criteria in accordance with hospital, departmental, and regulatory agency requirements.

Communicates with other members of the healthcare team through case reviews and conferencing to ensure continuity of care and coordination of services.

Maintains established departmental policies and procedures, objectives, quality assurance and performance improvement programs, safety, environmental and infections control standards.

Maintains the treatment centers therapeutic milieu with an awareness of each patient’s physical and mental status. Implements medical orders given by medical staff, assesses vital signs and mental status.

Assumes responsibility for continuing education and professional development by attending required in-services and other means of continuing professional education. Employee must maintain CADC or CAADC certification. Failure to do so will jeopardize employment.

May receive, store, restock, and transport pharmaceuticals. Provides oversight of patient self-administration of medication in accordance with unit protocols.

Performs other duties as assigned.