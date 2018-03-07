data-selector-name=”jobdetails” data-org-id=”1118″ data-job-id=”7418068″ data-google-job-id=”” data-apply-click-url=”/job/ApplyClick”>Beauty Team MemberApply NowJob ID:6894758Date posted:03/05/2018Location:3130 S Airport Rd W, Traverse City, Michigan

Description:Target is one of the world’s most recognized brands and one of America’s leading retailers. And beauty is one of the big reasons why guests turn to Target for everyday discovery. Our guests are looking for high-quality, better-for-you products and a personalized shopping experience that help them feel welcomed and inspired. As a Beauty team member, your knowledge and passion for the business will come to life in the beauty aisles while you educate and actively engage with guests. Your beauty insight will help them look and feel great. Our guests will find it easy and fun to shop beauty thanks to your expertise and trend-savvy advice. You will thrive in this role if you are that go-to friend with all the latest and greatest beauty tips and if you love helping others

Qualifications:Strong interest and knowledge of beauty products and skin tones/types to council and educate the guest. 12+ months previous beauty retail experience preferred. Welcoming and helpful attitude toward guests and other team members. Able to learn and adapt to current technology needs. Able to think quickly on the spot to resolve guest questions. Flexible work schedule (e.g., nights, weekends, holidays) and regular attendance necessary.