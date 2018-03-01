80630BR

Title:

BEAUTY CONSULTANT

Job Description:

Provides customers with solutions for their beauty needs, including mini-makeovers and skincare consultations, with an emphasis on the customersâ total look.

Demonstrates a passion for beauty and provides inspirational beauty knowledge and know-how.

Maximizes sales and brand awareness by providing exceptional customer care to all customers in a friendly, efficient, and professional manner; gives impartial, personalized, expertise and advice regardless of brand and budget.

Customer Experience

Engages customers by greeting them and offering assistance with products and services. Resolves customer issues and answers questions to ensure a positive customer experience.

Models and shares customer care best practices by proactively offering assistance, asking questions to determine customersâ needs, and informing customers of options.

Greets, listens, and engages customers to identify their needs, making them aware of appropriate products and services, and providing warm transfers to other areas of the store when necessary.

Provides expertise in product demonstrations and consultations utilizing tools such as the Matchmade Device, Skin Hydrometer, and tablet.

Leads and delivers in-store events to promote brand awareness and loyalty of Owned Brands and total Beauty/Personal Care.

Builds relationships with customers through clienteling and eventing; provides authentic closure of customer interaction and builds and fosters relationships.

Engages with omni-channel solutions to enhance customer engagement/experience.