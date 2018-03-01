BEAUTY CONSULTANT
-
Maximizes sales and brand awareness by providing exceptional customer care to all customers in a friendly, efficient, and professional manner; gives impartial, personalized, expertise and advice regardless of brand and budget.
-
Demonstrates a passion for beauty and provides inspirational beauty knowledge and know-how.
-
Provides customers with solutions for their beauty needs, including mini-makeovers and skincare consultations, with an emphasis on the customersâ total look.
-
Models and delivers a distinctive and delightful customer experience.
-
Oversees and maintains overall beauty department standards.
Customer Experience
-
Engages customers by greeting them and offering assistance with products and services. Resolves customer issues and answers questions to ensure a positive customer experience.
-
Models and shares customer care best practices by proactively offering assistance, asking questions to determine customersâ needs, and informing customers of options.
-
Greets, listens, and engages customers to identify their needs, making them aware of appropriate products and services, and providing warm transfers to other areas of the store when necessary.
-
Provides expertise in product demonstrations and consultations utilizing tools such as the Matchmade Device, Skin Hydrometer, and tablet.
-
Leads and delivers in-store events to promote brand awareness and loyalty of Owned Brands and total Beauty/Personal Care.
-
Builds relationships with customers through clienteling and eventing; provides authentic closure of customer interaction and builds and fosters relationships.
-
Engages with omni-channel solutions to enhance customer engagement/experience.
-
Locates products in other stores or online if unavailable in the store.
Operations
-
Achieves or exceeds predetermined sales goals by assisting customers in the purchase of products and by modeling exceptional customer care.
-
Reviews scorecard on a regular basis to understand performance within store and district; partners with store leadership and BAE to create improvement goals.
-
Consistently focuses on link-selling and up-selling with customers by showing them sale items and complimentary offerings.
-
Uses testers and sampling to demonstrate product application and leverage items from beauty promotional programs.
-
Ensures testers are stocked and maintained in compliance with hygiene standards; maintains a clean and organized department.
-
Implements company loss prevention procedures to identify and minimize profit loss.
-
Processes sales for customers and/or employee purchases on cash register.
-
Participates in meetings and conference calls concerning programs and promotions, new items, brand launches, sales goals, and modeling exceptional customer care.
-
Has working knowledge of store systems and store equipment.
-
Ensures compliance with state and local laws regarding regulated products (e.g., alcoholic beverages and tobacco products).
-
Complies with all company policies and procedures; maintains respectful relationships with coworkers.
-
Completes special assignments as assigned.
Training & Personal Development
-
Seeks self-development by monitoring own performance, setting high personal standards, maintaining awareness of beauty trends, learning from others, and improving job performance.
-
Maintains knowledge of competition, new product/brand launches, and overall industry trends.
-
Attends and participates in meetings, seminars, and other knowledge and business-driving opportunities; educates store team on new beauty updates, information, and learnings from training.
-
Attends assigned training and completes all learning modules.
-
Maintains professional appearance and image in compliance with company guidelines at all times.
-
Models and shares behavior with other Beauty Consultants; provides training and assistance to new Beauty Consultants.
-
Works collaboratively with the Beauty Area Expert to review goals and maintain product knowledge.
External Basic Qualifications:
-
High School Diploma/GED and at least one year of experience working in a retail sales environment that required meeting a defined sales goal OR at least one year of experience proactively selling beauty products and providing customer care.
-
Experience in developing ways to accomplish goals with little or no supervision, depending on oneself to complete objectives and determining when escalation of issues is necessary.
-
Knowledge of products and brands in order to engage and meet the needs of the customer.
-
Experience establishing & maintaining relationships with individuals at all levels of the organization, in the business community & with vendors.
-
Experience building and maintaining relationships within a team.
-
Basic level PC/tablet skills.
-
Requires willingness to work flexible schedule including evenings, weekends, and holidays.
-
Must be fluent in reading, writing and speaking English. (Except in Puerto Rico)
Store:
07874-TRAVERSE CITY MI
Employment Type:
Flexible hours
Full Store Address:
3900 N US HIGHWAY 31 S,TRAVERSE CITY,MI,49684-4447
Preferred Qualifications:
-
Any required licensing required by state or local authorities to engage in selling of beauty products.
-
Licensure in Cosmetology or as an Esthetician as granted by appropriate state licensing authority.
-
Experience demonstrating makeup application and providing makeovers to customers.
-
Experiencing selling Prestige brands.
-
Degree from Beauty School.
-
Experience with another retailer in the form of an Externship.
Company Indicator:
Walgreens
Shift:
Various
Common Location:
3900 N US HIGHWAY 31 S,TRAVERSE CITY,MI,49684-4447-07874-S
Walgreens is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, gender identity, disability or protected veteran status.
