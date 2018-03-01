BEAUTY CONSULTANT
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Posted on March 1, 2018
About BEAUTY CONSULTANT
Job Description:
-
Maximizes sales and brand awareness by providing exceptional customer care to all customers in a friendly, efficient, and professional manner; gives impartial, personalized, expertise and advice regardless of brand and budget.
-
Demonstrates a passion for beauty and provides inspirational beauty knowledge and know-how.
-
Provides customers with solutions for their beauty needs, including mini-makeovers and skincare consultations, with an emphasis on the customersâ total look.
-
Models and delivers a distinctive and delightful customer experience.
-
Oversees and maintains overall beauty department standards.
Customer Experience
-
Engages customers by greeting them and offering assistance with products and services. Resolves customer issues and answers questions to ensure a positive customer experience.
-
Models and shares customer care best practices by proactively offering assistance, asking questions to determine customersâ needs, and informing customers of options.
-
Greets, listens, and engages customers to identify their needs, making them aware of appropriate products and services, and providing warm transfers to other areas of the store when necessary.
-
Provides expertise in product demonstrations and consultations utilizing tools such as the Matchmade Device, Skin Hydrometer, and tablet.
-
Leads and delivers in-store events to promote brand awareness and loyalty of Owned Brands and total Beauty/Personal Care.
-
Builds relationships with customers through clienteling and eventing; provides authentic closure of customer interaction and builds and fosters relationships.
-
Engages with omni-channel solutions to enhance customer engagement/experience.
-
Locates products in other stores or online if unavailable in the store.
Operations
-
Achieves or exceeds predetermined sales goals by assisting customers in the purchase of products and by modeling exceptional customer care.
-
Reviews scorecard on a regular basis to understand performance within store and district; partners with store leadership and BAE to create improvement goals.
-
Consistently focuses on link-selling and up-selling with customers by showing them sale items and complimentary offerings.
-
Uses testers and sampling to demonstrate product application and leverage items from beauty promotional programs.
-
Ensures testers are stocked and maintained in compliance with hygiene standards; maintains a clean and organized department.
-
Implements company loss prevention procedures to identify and minimize profit loss.
-
Processes sales for customers and/or employee purchases on cash register.
-
Participates in meetings and conference calls concerning programs and promotions, new items, brand launches, sales goals, and modeling exceptional customer care.
-
Has working knowledge of store systems and store equipment.
-
Ensures compliance with state and local laws regarding regulated products (e.g., alcoholic beverages and tobacco products).
-
Complies with all company policies and procedures; maintains respectful relationships with coworkers.
-
Completes special assignments as assigned.
Training & Personal Development
-
Seeks self-development by monitoring own performance, setting high personal standards, maintaining awareness of beauty trends, learning from others, and improving job performance.
-
Maintains knowledge of competition, new product/brand launches, and overall industry trends.
-
Attends and participates in meetings, seminars, and other knowledge and business-driving opportunities; educates store team on new beauty updates, information, and learnings from training.
-
Attends assigned training and completes all learning modules.
-
Maintains professional appearance and image in compliance with company guidelines at all times.
-
Models and shares behavior with other Beauty Consultants; provides training and assistance to new Beauty Consultants.
-
Works collaboratively with the Beauty Area Expert to review goals and maintain product knowledge.
Job ID: 80630BR
Title: BEAUTY CONSULTANT
Company Indicator: Walgreens
Employment Type: Flexible hours
Job Function: Retail
Full Store Address: 3900 N US HIGHWAY 31 S,TRAVERSE CITY,MI,49684-4447
Full District Office Address: 3900 N US HIGHWAY 31 S,TRAVERSE CITY,MI,49684-4447-07874-S
External Basic Qualifications:
-
High School Diploma/GED and at least one year of experience working in a retail sales environment that required meeting a defined sales goal OR at least one year of experience proactively selling beauty products and providing customer care.
-
Experience in developing ways to accomplish goals with little or no supervision, depending on oneself to complete objectives and determining when escalation of issues is necessary.
-
Knowledge of products and brands in order to engage and meet the needs of the customer.
-
Experience establishing & maintaining relationships with individuals at all levels of the organization, in the business community & with vendors.
-
Experience building and maintaining relationships within a team.
-
Basic level PC/tablet skills.
-
Requires willingness to work flexible schedule including evenings, weekends, and holidays.
-
Must be fluent in reading, writing and speaking English. (Except in Puerto Rico)
Preferred Qualifications:
-
Any required licensing required by state or local authorities to engage in selling of beauty products.
-
Licensure in Cosmetology or as an Esthetician as granted by appropriate state licensing authority.
-
Experience demonstrating makeup application and providing makeovers to customers.
-
Experiencing selling Prestige brands.
-
Degree from Beauty School.
-
Experience with another retailer in the form of an Externship.
Shift: Various
Store: 07874-TRAVERSE CITY MI
