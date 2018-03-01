MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

BEAUTY CONSULTANT

TRAVERSE CITY, MI

Website:
https://my.jobs/3672330623a54147be7858afddc385f7151

Posted on March 1, 2018

Short URL: https://mynorth.com/job/371064

About BEAUTY CONSULTANT

Job Description:

  • Maximizes sales and brand awareness by providing exceptional customer care to all customers in a friendly, efficient, and professional manner; gives impartial, personalized, expertise and advice regardless of brand and budget.

  • Demonstrates a passion for beauty and provides inspirational beauty knowledge and know-how.

  • Provides customers with solutions for their beauty needs, including mini-makeovers and skincare consultations, with an emphasis on the customersâ total look.

  • Models and delivers a distinctive and delightful customer experience.

  • Oversees and maintains overall beauty department standards.

Customer Experience

  • Engages customers by greeting them and offering assistance with products and services. Resolves customer issues and answers questions to ensure a positive customer experience.

  • Models and shares customer care best practices by proactively offering assistance, asking questions to determine customersâ needs, and informing customers of options.

  • Greets, listens, and engages customers to identify their needs, making them aware of appropriate products and services, and providing warm transfers to other areas of the store when necessary.

  • Provides expertise in product demonstrations and consultations utilizing tools such as the Matchmade Device, Skin Hydrometer, and tablet.

  • Leads and delivers in-store events to promote brand awareness and loyalty of Owned Brands and total Beauty/Personal Care.

  • Builds relationships with customers through clienteling and eventing; provides authentic closure of customer interaction and builds and fosters relationships.

  • Engages with omni-channel solutions to enhance customer engagement/experience.

  • Locates products in other stores or online if unavailable in the store.

Operations

  • Achieves or exceeds predetermined sales goals by assisting customers in the purchase of products and by modeling exceptional customer care.

  • Reviews scorecard on a regular basis to understand performance within store and district; partners with store leadership and BAE to create improvement goals.

  • Consistently focuses on link-selling and up-selling with customers by showing them sale items and complimentary offerings.

  • Uses testers and sampling to demonstrate product application and leverage items from beauty promotional programs.

  • Ensures testers are stocked and maintained in compliance with hygiene standards; maintains a clean and organized department.

  • Implements company loss prevention procedures to identify and minimize profit loss.

  • Processes sales for customers and/or employee purchases on cash register.

  • Participates in meetings and conference calls concerning programs and promotions, new items, brand launches, sales goals, and modeling exceptional customer care.

  • Has working knowledge of store systems and store equipment.

  • Ensures compliance with state and local laws regarding regulated products (e.g., alcoholic beverages and tobacco products).

  • Complies with all company policies and procedures; maintains respectful relationships with coworkers.

  • Completes special assignments as assigned.

Training & Personal Development

  • Seeks self-development by monitoring own performance, setting high personal standards, maintaining awareness of beauty trends, learning from others, and improving job performance.

  • Maintains knowledge of competition, new product/brand launches, and overall industry trends.

  • Attends and participates in meetings, seminars, and other knowledge and business-driving opportunities; educates store team on new beauty updates, information, and learnings from training.

  • Attends assigned training and completes all learning modules.

  • Maintains professional appearance and image in compliance with company guidelines at all times.

  • Models and shares behavior with other Beauty Consultants; provides training and assistance to new Beauty Consultants.

  • Works collaboratively with the Beauty Area Expert to review goals and maintain product knowledge.

Job ID: 80630BR

Title: BEAUTY CONSULTANT

Company Indicator: Walgreens

Employment Type: Flexible hours

Job Function: Retail

Full Store Address: 3900 N US HIGHWAY 31 S,TRAVERSE CITY,MI,49684-4447

Full District Office Address: 3900 N US HIGHWAY 31 S,TRAVERSE CITY,MI,49684-4447-07874-S

External Basic Qualifications:

  • High School Diploma/GED and at least one year of experience working in a retail sales environment that required meeting a defined sales goal OR at least one year of experience proactively selling beauty products and providing customer care.

  • Experience in developing ways to accomplish goals with little or no supervision, depending on oneself to complete objectives and determining when escalation of issues is necessary.

  • Knowledge of products and brands in order to engage and meet the needs of the customer.

  • Experience establishing & maintaining relationships with individuals at all levels of the organization, in the business community & with vendors.

  • Experience building and maintaining relationships within a team.

  • Basic level PC/tablet skills.

  • Requires willingness to work flexible schedule including evenings, weekends, and holidays.

  • Must be fluent in reading, writing and speaking English. (Except in Puerto Rico)

Preferred Qualifications:

  • Any required licensing required by state or local authorities to engage in selling of beauty products.

  • Licensure in Cosmetology or as an Esthetician as granted by appropriate state licensing authority.

  • Experience demonstrating makeup application and providing makeovers to customers.

  • Experiencing selling Prestige brands.

  • Degree from Beauty School.

  • Experience with another retailer in the form of an Externship.

Shift: Various

Store: 07874-TRAVERSE CITY MI

