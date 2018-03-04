Bartender
Traverse City, MI
Posted on March 4, 2018
About Bartender
Work in a team-oriented, high-volume, fast-paced, guest-centric environment to deliver on our purpose of Hospitaliano! Our passion for 100% guest delight by:
Demonstrating genuine hospitality and delivering exceptional guest services in the bar area, including:
â¢ Mixing, garnishing and serving alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks according to company specifications for guests at the bar and in the restaurant
â¢ Helping guests be aware of and choose menu items, taking orders and making guests feel taken care of during their visit
â¢ Keeping the bar stocked and clean while always providing friendly and attentive service
â¢ Adhering to company standards for serving alcoholic beverages
