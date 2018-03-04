Work in a team-oriented, high-volume, fast-paced, guest-centric environment to deliver on our purpose of Hospitaliano! Our passion for 100% guest delight by:

Demonstrating genuine hospitality and delivering exceptional guest services in the bar area, including:

â¢ Mixing, garnishing and serving alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks according to company specifications for guests at the bar and in the restaurant

â¢ Helping guests be aware of and choose menu items, taking orders and making guests feel taken care of during their visit

â¢ Keeping the bar stocked and clean while always providing friendly and attentive service

â¢ Adhering to company standards for serving alcoholic beverages