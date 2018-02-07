CRYSTAL CAREERS START HERE!

Join an award winning team!

Seeking bartenders to provide positive guest interactions while accurately mixing and serving beverages to guests and servers in a friendly and efficient manner.

Primary responsibilities are to prepare and serve alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks consistent with the restaurant’s standard drink recipes and TIPS training, receive and serve food orders to guests seated at the bar, maintain bottles and glasses in an attractive and functional mannerto support efficient drink preparation and promotion of beverages.

Resort Recreation Benefits:

ALL employees at Crystal Mountain receive theseÂ resort benefits to include FREE; fitness center, indoor pool, outdoor water park, golf, wellness programs, climbing wall, adventure courses, alpine slide, mountain biking and trail access, group ski lessons, downhill skiing/boarding and ski & snowboard rentals.Â Â DISCOUNTSÂ on;Â spa services, fitness classes, retail products & apparel, food, lodging and personal training!

Â For a list of job duties for this position, please visit our website for a job summary at www.crystalmountain.com.