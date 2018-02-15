Good Harbor Coffee & Bakery

We are looking for an afternoon barista.

Hours are generally 12-7, weekend hours vary.

Duties include serving & preparing coffee beverages, general clean up & cash handling.

Locally owned coffeeshop in downtown Traverse City. We have been in the business for 25 years. We serve our own handmade pastries and responsibly sourced coffees & teas. Cozy in & out place with friendly staff.