Barista

111 W Front St
Traverse City, MI 49684

(231) 935-4166
[email protected]

Posted on February 15, 2018

About Barista

Good Harbor Coffee & Bakery

We are looking for an afternoon barista.
Hours are generally 12-7, weekend hours vary.
Duties include serving & preparing coffee beverages, general clean up & cash handling.

Locally owned coffeeshop in downtown Traverse City. We have been in the business for 25 years. We serve our own handmade pastries and responsibly sourced coffees & teas. Cozy in & out place with friendly staff.

 

 

 

 

Job Requirements

Coffeeshop experience preferred.

Job at a Glance

Pay
Hourly
Employment Type
Full-time
Job Type
Experience
Manages Others
No
Requires Travel
No

How to Apply

Apply in person, phone or email.

