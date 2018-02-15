Barista
111 W Front St
Traverse City, MI 49684
Posted on February 15, 2018
Good Harbor Coffee & Bakery
We are looking for an afternoon barista.
Hours are generally 12-7, weekend hours vary.
Duties include serving & preparing coffee beverages, general clean up & cash handling.
Locally owned coffeeshop in downtown Traverse City. We have been in the business for 25 years. We serve our own handmade pastries and responsibly sourced coffees & teas. Cozy in & out place with friendly staff.
Coffeeshop experience preferred.
Apply in person, phone or email.