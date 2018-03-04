General Duties:

* Willingness to accept the most effective role.

* Responsible for the promotion of a safe and professional workplace through adhering to policies and procedures as outlined in the Great Wolf Resorts handbook.

* Participates fully in Project Green Wolf, our company-wide environmental sustainability initiative, which includes, but is not limited to, recycling, waste reduction, and energy and water conservation.

* Be punctual, dressed in uniform, for scheduled work time.

* Always check in with the Banquet Manager or other Banquet Captain(s) upon arriving and check out with him/her before leaving.

* Ensure the entire set-up and service staff services the client and his/her guests in a professional and efficient manner.

* Know the features of the Lodge beyond the Conference Center and be able to describe and discuss them with guests.

* Follow-up on any special requests, involving your Banquet Manager when you are unsure of how to handle a request.

* Be the resident expert on the order of service for any event.

* Know the specifics of every Banquet Event Order (BEO).

* Be able to lead and conduct departmental meetings such as pre-meal and post-meal briefings.

* Be able to lift, bend, and carry a minimum of 15 pounds (stacks of chairs, loaded serving trays, tables, etc.).

Specific Duties:

* Follow service standards as directed in the Conference Center Family Traditions.

* Be able to read and interpret Banquet Event Orders (BEOs) and follow instructions from Banquet Manager.

* Be prepared to lead and supervise banquet and lead housemen, banquet bartenders, and banquet servers in all aspects of providing items listed on all BEOs.

* Organize and lead the Pre-Meal and Post-Meal Briefings, as directed.

* Participate in leading and setting events up including moving tables, setting tables and chairs, buffet set-up, bar set-up, side stands set-up, tray stand placement and set-up, etc.

* Prepare for the function as appropriate, including, but not limited to sample place and table settings, condiments identification and preparation, anticipating beverage needs, etc.

* Be able to assign service stations to banquet servers, anticipating good, balanced working teams.

* Coordinate the opening of the event room doors with the client and ensure the servers are in their stations, ready to warmly welcome guests and helping them get seated.

* Establish the Order of Service as directed by the Banquet Manager or from the Conference Center Family Traditions. Maintain event timing to ensure service occurs properly and in a timely manner.

* Maintain open communication with the Banquet Manager, letting him/her know immediately of any changes or needs.

* Ensure all assigned side work is completed before leaving. Complete pre-work needed for future events.

* Supervise and check the clean up after all functions; vacuuming, sweeping, mopping, clearing dishes from tables, re-organization of the back aisle or staging areas as assigned, ensure all equipment and supplies are put away in their proper storage areas.

* Assist the Banquet Manager with administrative duties, as assigned, such as scheduling, time clock reviews, approving or managing overtime, calculations.

QUALIFICATIONS:

* Previous banquet captain experience a plus.

* Able to read and interpret BEOs and other communication methods used in Banquets.

* Knows other venues and aspects of the Lodge.

* Able to speak with clients and guests and answer questions about the Conference Center and our capabilities.

* Seeks assistance from other pack members or management when not able to answer a question from a client or guest.

* Promotes excellence by providing superior supervision and leadership to the entire service team and to each client and guest.

* Promotes team spirit and works collaboratively to achieve team goals.

* Projects a professional and polished image that inspires confidence and trust.

* Inspires others with enthusiasm and positive energy.

* Demonstrates persistence, overcomes obstacles, and strives to improve skills and achieve goals.

PHYSICAL REQUIREMENTS:

* Ability to lift 30lbs.

* Ability to stand/sit for long periods of time.

* Ability to bend, stretch and twist.

Equal Opportunity Employer Minorities/Women/Protected Veterans/Disabled