Banking Call Center Agent

Job Description

We are looking for experienced indiviuals to assist in our EBanking department.

Pay is $13.00

Applicants must have the following experience-

Worked in an office setting performing data enrty

Customer service experience

Experience working with numbers and sensitive information

Would prefer some banking or loan experience

â¢ Handle inbound calls from external and internal customers.

â¢ Process Customer/Consumer Complaints

â¢ Assist customers with online banking issues.

â¢ Help customers with requests/concerns and follow to conclusion.

â¢ Establish and maintain positive and productive customer relationships.

â¢ Identify referral opportunities by reviewing customer portfolio for ways to enhance customer relationships.

â¢ Generate outbound calls to customers for satisfaction surveys, to provide enhanced sales and service opportunities.

â¢ Stay abreast of procedural changes and organizational dynamics.

â¢ Properly handle the robbery hotline.

â¢ Other duties as assigned.

The core hours for this dept. 7:00am- 9:00pm The individuals that are selected must be flexible with their schedule. For example they could work a 12-9pm 9am-6pm, they will rotate Saturdays as well. The initial training will be from 9:00am-5:00pm Monday – Friday with a 30 minute unpaid lunch.