Banking Call Center Agent

Traverse City, MI

Posted on February 16, 2018

Job Description

We are looking for experienced indiviuals to assist in our EBanking department.

Pay is $13.00

Applicants must have the following experience-

  • Worked in an office setting performing data enrty
  • Customer service experience
  • Experience working with numbers and sensitive information
  • Would prefer some banking or loan experience
  • â¢ Handle inbound calls from external and internal customers.
    â¢ Process Customer/Consumer Complaints
    â¢ Assist customers with online banking issues.
    â¢ Help customers with requests/concerns and follow to conclusion.
    â¢ Establish and maintain positive and productive customer relationships.
    â¢ Identify referral opportunities by reviewing customer portfolio for ways to enhance customer relationships.
    â¢ Generate outbound calls to customers for satisfaction surveys, to provide enhanced sales and service opportunities.
    â¢ Stay abreast of procedural changes and organizational dynamics.
    â¢ Properly handle the robbery hotline.
    â¢ Other duties as assigned.

The core hours for this dept. 7:00am- 9:00pm The individuals that are selected must be flexible with their schedule. For example they could work a 12-9pm 9am-6pm, they will rotate Saturdays as well. The initial training will be from 9:00am-5:00pm Monday – Friday with a 30 minute unpaid lunch.

