Banking Call Center Agent
Traverse City, MI
Posted on February 16, 2018
Short URL: https://mynorth.com/job/366716
Job Description
We are looking for experienced indiviuals to assist in our EBanking department.
Pay is $13.00
Applicants must have the following experience-
- Worked in an office setting performing data enrty
- Customer service experience
- Experience working with numbers and sensitive information
- Would prefer some banking or loan experience
- â¢ Handle inbound calls from external and internal customers.
â¢ Process Customer/Consumer Complaints
â¢ Assist customers with online banking issues.
â¢ Help customers with requests/concerns and follow to conclusion.
â¢ Establish and maintain positive and productive customer relationships.
â¢ Identify referral opportunities by reviewing customer portfolio for ways to enhance customer relationships.
â¢ Generate outbound calls to customers for satisfaction surveys, to provide enhanced sales and service opportunities.
â¢ Stay abreast of procedural changes and organizational dynamics.
â¢ Properly handle the robbery hotline.
â¢ Other duties as assigned.
The core hours for this dept. 7:00am- 9:00pm The individuals that are selected must be flexible with their schedule. For example they could work a 12-9pm 9am-6pm, they will rotate Saturdays as well. The initial training will be from 9:00am-5:00pm Monday – Friday with a 30 minute unpaid lunch.
