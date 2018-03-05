Automotive Customer Service Advisor

Seeking a challenging and fast-paced work environment? Sears Auto Center is going through an exciting transformation!! Our Customer Service Advisors participate in a highly rewarding program that recognizes outstanding performance by paying our associates a lucrative base plus commission structure. With industry-leading training and strong people-focused leaders, we are committed to advancing your skills and career growth. At Sears Auto Center, we truly are customer focused. This is why we look for individuals that not only have customer service knowledge and experience, but those who enjoy helping others. We are seeking a success oriented customer service advisor who will work passionately towards assisting and educating customers on options available, to provide customer assistance and deliver a positive automotive center experience. The customer service advisor is responsible for selling and servicing customers within the automotive center by maintaining knowledge of product and services.

Responsibilities/Skills/Experience Requirements

Job Duties/Responsibilities:

Â Recommend vehicle repair and maintenance to customer and promote sale of products and services mutually beneficial to customer and dealership

Â Build relationships with customers to promote repeat and referral service business

Â Building Customer Satisfaction & Loyalty.

Â Energetic responsiveness to every customer, on the phone and in the store

Â Solutions oriented selling

Â Involvement in every aspect of the store operation.

Â Continuously learns new technical information and techniques in formal training sessions in order to stay ahead of the rapidly changing automotive technology world.

Required Skills:

Â 1-2 years of Retail Sales preferred

Â Must have Valid Drivers License

Preferred Skills:

Â Solutions oriented sales experience

Â Retail experience

Education Requirements: HS Graduate or Equivalent

License/Certificate Required: Yes

Driver’s License Required: Yes

Age Requirement: 18+

