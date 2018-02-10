Auto Parts Delivery Driver (Part-Time)
Traverse City, MI
Posted on February 10, 2018
Short URL: https://mynorth.com/job/366343
About Auto Parts Delivery Driver (Part-Time)
POSITION SUMMARY:
AutoZone’s Part-Time Auto Parts Delivery Driver performs work in the operation of a vehicle to assure safe delivery of parts to and from commercial customers. In addition, this AutoZoner will be required to perform duties inside our stores, driving, and at our customersâ place of business. Drivers are responsible for ensuring maximum productivity in a safe environment, increasing commercial sales, and ensuring compliance with company procedures in accordance to AutoZoneâs expectations. The incumbent will exceed customerâs expectations by delivering WOW! Customer Service to all AZ Commercial accounts.
POSITION RESPONSIBILITIES:
-
Provides WOW! Customer Service
-
Utilizes ZNET to help customers locate merchandise or find suitable alternatives
-
Adheres to AutoZone dress code
-
Follows all company policies, procedures and management direction, including all fleet and safety policies
-
Ensures commercial products are delivered on time and in excellent condition
-
Drives delivery vehicle to transport parts to Commercial customers, including the loading and unloading of parts
-
Maintains a safe driving and working environment, including PPE (Personal Protective Equipment)
-
Picks up parts from nearby stores and outside vendors
-
Ensure appropriate delivery documentation is generated and issued for each delivery, then appropriately filed at the AutoZone store
-
Follows proper accident procedures
-
Properly maintains vehicle(s) and takes the necessary steps to report vehicle maintenance issues
-
Ensures that assigned company vehicle is kept clean and presentable
-
Builds long term professional relationships with the customers
-
Handles cash transactions, charge transactions, and core/part returns per company policy and guidelines
-
Inspects, protects, and maintains company assets, merchandise, and vehicles
-
Assists DIY customers between deliveries by performing the following duties:
-
Utilizes OBDII to read codes from customerâs automobiles
-
Practices GOTTChA and assists with the installation of wipers blades, batteries and light bulbs
-
Maintains product knowledge and current promotions through AutoZone systems and information sources
-
Maintains store appearance and merchandising standards as directed
Position Requirements
-
High School Diploma or equivalent
-
Basic knowledge of automotive parts is required
-
Excellent communication and decision making skills
-
Ability to lift, load, and deliver merchandise
-
Ability to work a flexible schedule to meet the business needs, including holidays, evenings and weekend shifts
-
Valid driverâs license with a clean Motor Vehicle Report and ability to meet AutoZoneâs driving requirements
-
Drivers â 21 years or older
-
Ability to pass pre-employment background check
AutoZone, and its subsidiaries, ALLDATA, AutoAnything and IMC are equal opportunity employers. All applicants will be considered for employment without attention to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, veteran or disability status, or any other legally protected categories. ?
Job at a Glance
About AutoZone
More jobs at AutoZone