Auto Parts Delivery Driver (Part-Time)

POSITION SUMMARY:

AutoZone’s Part-Time Auto Parts Delivery Driver performs work in the operation of a vehicle to assure safe delivery of parts to and from commercial customers. In addition, this AutoZoner will be required to perform duties inside our stores, driving, and at our customersâ place of business. Drivers are responsible for ensuring maximum productivity in a safe environment, increasing commercial sales, and ensuring compliance with company procedures in accordance to AutoZoneâs expectations. The incumbent will exceed customerâs expectations by delivering WOW! Customer Service to all AZ Commercial accounts.

POSITION RESPONSIBILITIES:

Provides WOW! Customer Service

Utilizes ZNET to help customers locate merchandise or find suitable alternatives

Adheres to AutoZone dress code

Follows all company policies, procedures and management direction, including all fleet and safety policies

Ensures commercial products are delivered on time and in excellent condition

Drives delivery vehicle to transport parts to Commercial customers, including the loading and unloading of parts

Maintains a safe driving and working environment, including PPE (Personal Protective Equipment)

Picks up parts from nearby stores and outside vendors

Ensure appropriate delivery documentation is generated and issued for each delivery, then appropriately filed at the AutoZone store

Follows proper accident procedures

Properly maintains vehicle(s) and takes the necessary steps to report vehicle maintenance issues

Ensures that assigned company vehicle is kept clean and presentable

Builds long term professional relationships with the customers

Handles cash transactions, charge transactions, and core/part returns per company policy and guidelines

Inspects, protects, and maintains company assets, merchandise, and vehicles

Assists DIY customers between deliveries by performing the following duties:

Utilizes OBDII to read codes from customerâs automobiles

Practices GOTTChA and assists with the installation of wipers blades, batteries and light bulbs

Maintains product knowledge and current promotions through AutoZone systems and information sources

Maintains store appearance and merchandising standards as directed

Position Requirements

High School Diploma or equivalent

Basic knowledge of automotive parts is required

Excellent communication and decision making skills

Ability to lift, load, and deliver merchandise

Ability to work a flexible schedule to meet the business needs, including holidays, evenings and weekend shifts

Valid driverâs license with a clean Motor Vehicle Report and ability to meet AutoZoneâs driving requirements

Drivers â 21 years or older

Ability to pass pre-employment background check

AutoZone, and its subsidiaries, ALLDATA, AutoAnything and IMC are equal opportunity employers. All applicants will be considered for employment without attention to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, veteran or disability status, or any other legally protected categories. ?