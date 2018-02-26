Auto Glass Installer/Glazier
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Posted on February 26, 2018
About Auto Glass Installer/Glazier
Burley’s Glass Services in Traverse City, MI, is looking to hire a FT Glazier/Glass Installer. Work hours are Monday through Friday, 8 am to 5 pm. You are not required to work on Holidays. Employees also receive a Holiday bonus and 1 week paid vacation after 1 year of employment.
Job duties include:
- Must be able to work well with others in a people oriented business.
- Installing automotive glass
- Removing automotive glass
- Measuring and preparing estimates for residential glass and shower doors
- Cutting glass to specifications
The starting wage for this position will be $15.00 per hour, higher for candidates with experience.
There is a ninety day evaluation to look at a possible raise, contingent on work performance.
Must have valid driver’s license.
Veteran’s are highly encouragegd to apply!
