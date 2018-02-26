Auto Glass Installer/Glazier

Burley’s Glass Services in Traverse City, MI, is looking to hire a FT Glazier/Glass Installer. Work hours are Monday through Friday, 8 am to 5 pm. You are not required to work on Holidays. Employees also receive a Holiday bonus and 1 week paid vacation after 1 year of employment.

Job duties include:

Must be able to work well with others in a people oriented business.

Installing automotive glass

Removing automotive glass

Measuring and preparing estimates for residential glass and shower doors

Cutting glass to specifications

The starting wage for this position will be $15.00 per hour, higher for candidates with experience.

There is a ninety day evaluation to look at a possible raise, contingent on work performance.

Must have valid driver’s license.

Veteran’s are highly encouragegd to apply!