Auto Glass Installer/Glazier

TRAVERSE CITY, MI

Posted on February 26, 2018

Short URL: https://mynorth.com/job/365731

About Auto Glass Installer/Glazier

Burley’s Glass Services in Traverse City, MI, is looking to hire a FT Glazier/Glass Installer. Work hours are Monday through Friday, 8 am to 5 pm. You are not required to work on Holidays.  Employees also receive a Holiday bonus and 1 week paid vacation after 1 year of employment.

Job duties include:

  • Must be able to work well with others in a people oriented business.
  • Installing automotive glass
  • Removing automotive glass
  • Measuring and preparing estimates for residential glass and shower doors
  • Cutting glass to specifications

The starting wage for this position will be $15.00 per hour, higher for candidates with experience.

There is a ninety day evaluation to look at a possible raise, contingent on work performance. 

Must have valid driver’s license. 

Veteran’s are highly encouragegd to apply!

How to Apply

https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/7887873

