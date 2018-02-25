BUSY SHOPS * GREAT EARNINGS AND BENEFITS * STATE OF THE ART TECHNOLOGY

Call or text now!!! 586.493.1239

Gerber Collision & Glass is looking for an exceptional Auto Body Technician to join our winning team. This is an excellent opportunity for an experienced, hard working, quality minded Technician who is looking to make good money and be respected at work.

Participate in developing a proper repair plan for each vehicle

Repair collision damaged vehicles according to manufacturer specifications and company standards

Work in harmony with the production schedule including meeting deadlines

2-5+ years of collision repair experience

Ability to properly complete light to heavy repairs, including structural work

Above average quality focus

High production capabilities

I-CAR or ASE Certifications are a bonus

Competitive Advantage:

Stable upwardly mobile employment with a growing company

Winning culture and excellent work environment

Comprehensive benefits including medical, 401(K), paid time off, and a lot more

Senior leadership with integrity who’s eager to do new big things

Great earning potential

Forward thinking company who is up to date with equipment and technology

We are a high performance company, looking for a high performance Collision Repair Tech. If you’re hard working and quality minded, this is a great opportunity for you.

Requisition ID: 2018-3812

External Company Name: Gerber Collision & Glass

External Company URL: www.gerbercollision.com