Auto Body Technician
Traverse City, MI
Posted on February 25, 2018
About Auto Body Technician
BUSY SHOPS * GREAT EARNINGS AND BENEFITS * STATE OF THE ART TECHNOLOGY
Call or text now!!! 586.493.1239
Gerber Collision & Glass is looking for an exceptional Auto Body Technician to join our winning team. This is an excellent opportunity for an experienced, hard working, quality minded Technician who is looking to make good money and be respected at work.
-
Participate in developing a proper repair plan for each vehicle
-
Repair collision damaged vehicles according to manufacturer specifications and company standards
-
Work in harmony with the production schedule including meeting deadlines
-
2-5+ years of collision repair experience
-
Ability to properly complete light to heavy repairs, including structural work
-
Above average quality focus
-
High production capabilities
-
I-CAR or ASE Certifications are a bonus
Competitive Advantage:
-
Stable upwardly mobile employment with a growing company
-
Winning culture and excellent work environment
-
Comprehensive benefits including medical, 401(K), paid time off, and a lot more
-
Senior leadership with integrity who’s eager to do new big things
-
Great earning potential
-
Forward thinking company who is up to date with equipment and technology
We are a high performance company, looking for a high performance Collision Repair Tech. If you’re hard working and quality minded, this is a great opportunity for you.
