Auto Body Estimator
Traverse City, MI
Posted on February 16, 2018
Short URL: https://mynorth.com/job/367728
About Auto Body Estimator
STATE OF THE ART FACILITIES * ADVANCEMENT OPPORTUNITIES * GREAT EARNINGS AND BENEFITS
Call or text Don at 586.493.1239
Gerber Collision & Glass is looking for an experienced Auto Body Estimator to join our winning team. This is an excellent opportunity to become part of the leader in collision repair and take your career to the next level. We’re looking for someone who can WOW every customer, accurately assess damaged vehicles, and work in cooperation with others to achieve common goals.
-
WOW every customer through all phases of the collision repair process
-
Participate in developing a proper repair plan for each vehicle
-
Prepare estimates in accordance with Insurance partner and company guidelines
-
Maintain and execute a timely schedule before, during, and after completions of repairs
-
World class customer service skills
-
2-10+ years experience in a similar role
-
Proficiency with CCC One, Audatex, and/or Mitchell estimating systems
-
Familiarity with various insurance direct repair guidelines
-
I-CAR or ASE Certifications are a bonus
Competitive Advantage:
-
Stable upwardly mobile employment with a growing company
-
Winning culture and excellent work environment
-
Comprehensive benefits including medical, 401(K), paid time off, and a lot more
-
Senior leadership with integrity who’s eager to do new big things
-
Great earning potential
-
Forward thinking company who is up to date with equipment and technology
We are a high performance company, looking for a high performance Body Shop Estimator. If you’re hard working and quality minded, this is a great opportunity for you.
Requisition ID: 2018-3754
External Company Name: Gerber Collision & Glass
External Company URL: www.gerbercollision.com
Job at a Glance
About Gerber Collision & Glass
More jobs at Gerber Collision & Glass