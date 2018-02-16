STATE OF THE ART FACILITIES * ADVANCEMENT OPPORTUNITIES * GREAT EARNINGS AND BENEFITS

Gerber Collision & Glass is looking for an experienced Auto Body Estimator to join our winning team. This is an excellent opportunity to become part of the leader in collision repair and take your career to the next level. We’re looking for someone who can WOW every customer, accurately assess damaged vehicles, and work in cooperation with others to achieve common goals.

WOW every customer through all phases of the collision repair process

Participate in developing a proper repair plan for each vehicle

Prepare estimates in accordance with Insurance partner and company guidelines

Maintain and execute a timely schedule before, during, and after completions of repairs

World class customer service skills

2-10+ years experience in a similar role

Proficiency with CCC One, Audatex, and/or Mitchell estimating systems

Familiarity with various insurance direct repair guidelines

I-CAR or ASE Certifications are a bonus

Competitive Advantage:

Stable upwardly mobile employment with a growing company

Winning culture and excellent work environment

Comprehensive benefits including medical, 401(K), paid time off, and a lot more

Senior leadership with integrity who’s eager to do new big things

Great earning potential

Forward thinking company who is up to date with equipment and technology

We are a high performance company, looking for a high performance Body Shop Estimator. If you’re hard working and quality minded, this is a great opportunity for you.

