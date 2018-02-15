Attendant Housekeeper
Traverse City, MI
Posted on February 15, 2018
*Â Willingness to accept the most effective role.
*Â Responsible for the promotion of a safe and professional workplace through adhering to policies and procedures as outlined in the Great Wolf Resorts handbook.
*Â Assesses quantities of stock in storeroom upon arrival. Restock inventory if necessary.
*Â Assists Room Attendant; including stripping room linen and removing trash.
*Â Transports dirty linen from departed rooms and transport to laundry department.
*Â Transport clean bath and bed linen from laundry to storerooms.
*Â Keeps storerooms clean, free of trash, and organized at all times.
*Â Delivers irons, ironing boards, roll aways, cribs, etc. to guest room upon request.
*Â Picks up and returns to storage any previously used guest requests found in rooms or hallways.
*Â Communicates with Management for any special requests or duties.
*Â Participates fully in Project Green Wolf, our company-wide environmental sustainability initiative, which includes, but is not limited to, recycling, waste reduction, and energy and water conservation.Â
*Â Familiar with housekeeping including sanitation, laundry operations, and guest service.
*Â Must be flexible regarding scheduling as it is based on business demands.
*Â Successful completion of criminal background check and drug screen.Â
PHYSICAL REQUIREMENTS:
*Â Lift up to 30 lbs, pushing and pulling up to 100 lbs, bending, stretching.
*Â Must be able to stand and walk for long periods of time.
*Â Exposure to chemicals.Â
All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, , national origin, disability or veterans’ status.
Equal Opportunity Employer Minorities/Women/Protected Veterans/Disabled
Â
