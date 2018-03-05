ASST STORE MGR in MANISTEE, MI

At Dollar General, our customer is at the center of everything we do! We are a fast-moving Fortune 200 publicly-traded company with more than 14,000 stores and 14 distribution centers in 44 states, growing by hundreds of stores each year. We work in an energetic atmosphere that embraces innovation and teamwork. At Dollar General, you can see a clear and fast path to career growth and success. We are committed to attracting talented and motivated people who can advance our mission of “Serving Others.” Let’s Grow Together!

GENERAL SUMMARY:

The Assistant Store Manager helps maintain a clean, well-organized store with a customer-first focus. At the direction and delegation of the Store Manager, the Assistant Store Manager assists with supervision of store employees, management and presentation of merchandise, completion of paperwork, and preparation of deposits. The Assistant Store Manager also performs stocking and cashiering functions, and performs other duties as necessary to maximize profitability and customer satisfaction while protecting company assets and reducing losses.

DUTIES and ESSENTIAL JOB FUNCTIONS:

Provide superior customer service leadership; greet and assist customers, and operate cash register and scanner to itemize the customerâs purchase.

Open and close the store a minimum of two days per week.

Assist Store Manager with scheduling employees, providing adequate training for employees, conducting safety meetings, and ensuring employee compliance with company policies and procedures.

Follow company work processes to manage merchandise, including receiving, unpacking, stocking, restocking and rotating merchandise on shelves and building merchandise displays.

Assist in maintaining accurate inventory levels by controlling damages, markdowns, scanning, paperwork, and facility controls.

Assist in implementation and maintenance of planograms; ensure merchandise is presented according to established practices and Store Manager direction.

Assist in ensuring financial integrity of the store through strict cashier accountability, key control, adherences to company security practices and cash control procedures; authorize and sign for refunds and overrides, count register tills, and deposit money in bank.

Assist with management of the store in the Store Managerâs absence.

KNOWLEDGE and SKILLS:

Effective interpersonal, written and oral communication skills.

Ability to solve problems and deal with a variety of situations.

Good organization skills with attention to detail.

Ability to read and interpret documents such as diagrams, safety rules, operating and maintenance instructions, and procedures manuals.

Ability to perform mathematical calculations such as addition, subtraction, multiplication, division, and percentages.

Ability to perform cash register functions and generate reports.

Knowledge of cash, facility, and safety control policies and practices.

Knowledge of cash handling procedures including cashier accountability and deposit control.

Ability to drive own vehicle to the bank to deposit money.

WORK EXPERIENCE and/or EDUCATION:

High school diploma or equivalent strongly preferred.

One year of experience in a retail environment and six months supervisory experience preferred.

WORKING CONDITIONS:

Frequent walking and standing

Frequent bending, stooping, and kneeling to run check out station, stock merchandise and unload trucks; which may also require the ability to push and/or pull rolltainers for stocking merchandise

Frequent handling of merchandise and equipment such as handheld scanners, pricing guns, box cutters, merchandise containers, two-wheel dollies, U-boats (six-wheel carts), and rolltainers

Frequent and proper lifting of up to 40 pounds; occasional lifting of up to 55 pounds

Occasional climbing (using step ladder) up to heights of six feet

Fast-paced environment; moderate noise level

Occasional exposure to outside weather conditions

Occasional or regular driving/providing own transportation to make bank deposits, attend management meetings and travel to other Dollar General stores.

Dollar General Corporation is an equal opportunity employer.

Requisition ID: 2016-84322

Street: 65 DIVISION ST

External Company URL: http://www.dollargeneral.com