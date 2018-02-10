VCA Cherry Bend Animal Hospital is seeking an Associate Veterinarian to join our AAHA-accredited, 2-doctor practice in Traverse City, Michigan.

Experienced Doctors, as well as confident New Grads, are welcome to apply!

In this position youâll use your superior medical judgment combined with a high level of empathy, confidence and humility to build a loyal client base and heal pets.

Our well-equipped facility features endoscopy and ultrasound. In addition, youâll work alongside a highly trained and long-serving Support staff.

As a member of the VCA family, your passion for medicine and compassion for pets and people is matched with a commitment to your professional growth. Among the reasons to consider joining VCA are:

Network of 3,800+ doctors, including more than 600 Specialists.

Largest provider of Private Practice Internships and Residencies in the U.S.

WOOF University, offering abundant CE for Doctors and Staff.

Robust Clinical Studies program.

Opportunities to give back through strong Shelter partnerships and VCA Charities.

VCA Cherry Bend adds value to your compensation package with the following:

Competitive salary plus bonus potential.

Medical, Dental & Vision insurance.

Generous CE allowance.

Opportunity to teach and mentor.

401(k).

Life and Long Term Disability insurance

Professional Liability coverage.

If interested in this opportunity, please click the âApplyâ link below.

If you think this would be an ideal opportunity for someone you know, click âShare.â

Required SkillsRequired Experience