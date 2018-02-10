MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

Traverse City, MI

Posted on February 10, 2018

VCA Cherry Bend Animal Hospital is seeking an Associate Veterinarian to join our AAHA-accredited, 2-doctor practice in Traverse City, Michigan.

Experienced Doctors, as well as confident New Grads, are welcome to apply!

In this position youâll use your superior medical judgment combined with a high level of empathy, confidence and humility to build a loyal client base and heal pets.

Our well-equipped facility features endoscopy and ultrasound. In addition, youâll work alongside a highly trained and long-serving Support staff.

As a member of the VCA family, your passion for medicine and compassion for pets and people is matched with a commitment to your professional growth. Among the reasons to consider joining VCA are:

  • Network of 3,800+ doctors, including more than 600 Specialists.

  • Largest provider of Private Practice Internships and Residencies in the U.S.

  • WOOF University, offering abundant CE for Doctors and Staff.

  • Robust Clinical Studies program.

  • Opportunities to give back through strong Shelter partnerships and VCA Charities.

VCA Cherry Bend adds value to your compensation package with the following:

  • Competitive salary plus bonus potential.

  • Medical, Dental & Vision insurance.

  • Generous CE allowance.

  • Opportunity to teach and mentor.

  • 401(k).

  • Life and Long Term Disability insurance

  • Professional Liability coverage.

If interested in this opportunity, please click the âApplyâ link below.

If you think this would be an ideal opportunity for someone you know, click âShare.â

https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/8498995

