Associate–Part Time

As an Associate, you’ll be handling the cash register, including age-related sales, assisting with the kitchen, stocking, displays, and more. Our Associates are valued members of our team and we always look for your input and knowledge. We’re willing to train, so no degrees or experience is necessary, just bring your willingness to learn and a positive attitude.

There are 2 similar positions, 1 may focuses mainly on the register, and 1 focuses on the kitchen and deli. We may also consider a part-time instead of full-time associate for ordering and stocking.

We are open from 7am to about 9pm so shifts vary on times.

Feel free to e-mail [email protected] with any questions you may have about the positions or scheduling.

PLEASE NOTE: SENIOR ASSOCIATE and TEAM LEAD positions do open up and we are dedicated to promoting from within whenever possible.

