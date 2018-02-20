Assistant Venue Coordinator

If you are a night owl, we want to talk to you! Castle Farms is seeking an energetic, hard-working, personable individual to assist our Venue Coordinators in facilitating wedding ceremonies, as well as closing receptions and other events. This individual must be mature, outgoing, and willing to work weekends and late evenings. The position requires thinking on your feet and exceptional communication skills. We’re looking for someone to can carry out our high standards for events as well as tear down/clean up at the end of the night. This position is part-time. Stop in with your completed application for a chance at an on-the-spot interview.