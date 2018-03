Assistant Teacher

ENTRY REQUIREMENTS:

High school diploma or GED equivalent

Experience in the Child Development field. Must be able to lift a minimum of 30 pounds

ORGANIZATION:

Reports to the Lead Teacher, On-site Coordinator and/or Manager of the Child Development Center.

Responsible for the supervision of children in the center, specifically in teacher’s own classroom.

SPECIFIC DUTIES:

· Responds to needs, questions, concerns of parents and children in an effective and timely manner

· Responsible for the daily planning and execution of all classroom and outdoor activities for the group. Lesson plans will be prepared on a weekly basis with one copy being posted in the classroom for parents, and one copy turned into the Coordinator

· Supervision for meal times, toileting procedures, inside and outside activities for children in the classroom

· Attendance at all staff meetings, parent conferences (as needed), and ongoing training

· Cleaning and organizing of the center as needed

· Responsible for the health, welfare, and safety of children in assigned group

· All other duties as assigned