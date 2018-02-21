Assistant Teacher- Temporary Summer

This is a temporary summer position that will work approximatley 40hrs/week from June 1, 2018 – August 31, 2018.

ENTRY REQUIREMENTS:

High school diploma or GED equivalent

Experience in the Child Development field. Must be able to lift a minimum of 30 pounds

ORGANIZATION:

Reports to the Lead Teacher, On-site Coordinator and/or Manager of the Child Development Center.

Responsible for the supervision of children in the center, specifically in teacher’s own classroom.

SPECIFIC DUTIES:

Â· Responds to needs, questions, concerns of parents and children in an effective and timely manner

Â· Responsible for the daily planning and execution of all classroom and outdoor activities for the group. Lesson plans will be prepared on a weekly basis with one copy being posted in the classroom for parents, and one copy turned into the Coordinator

Â· Supervision for meal times, toileting procedures, inside and outside activities for children in the classroom

Â· Attendance at all staff meetings, parent conferences (as needed), and ongoing training

Â· Cleaning and organizing of the center as needed

Â· Responsible for the health, welfare, and safety of children in assigned group

Â· All other duties as assigned