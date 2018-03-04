Assistant Store Mgr Support (Bench)

Job Description:

Position Description

The ASM Support is primarily responsible for the management of all non-selling related operations (both front-end and back-end store operational activities) that facilitate the store s ability to drive sales and provide superior customer service. Support activities for which this role is responsible include but are not limited to pricing and signage, area recovery, freight flow, day/night stocking, inventory, assembly, product fulfillment delivery, cashiers, and facility service. Responsibilities also include managing the opening and closing procedures in the store, managing the handling of cash deposits and outflow for a multimillion dollar business, and ensuring store compliance with all safety procedures. In addition, the ASM Support may be expected to provide full leadership over the store at any point in absence of the Store Manager.

The ASM Support is responsible for building and developing (includes recruiting, hiring, training, mentoring and coaching) a professional and talented team of Support Managers that collectively foster a culture of efficiency and commitment to the customer experience. In addition, the individual in this role drives critical coordination across day and night operations to ensure all tasks are handled effectively between the two teams and to reduce the likelihood of operational activities impacting the customer experience.

Job Requirements

Requires morning, afternoon, and evening availability any day of the week; physical ability to move large, bulky and/or heavy merchandise; physical ability to perform tasks that may require prolonged standing, sitting, and other activities necessary to perform job duties.

Minimum Qualifications

Bachelor s degree and 1 year of experience leading support/operations associates in a retail environment OR 3 years of experience leading support/operations associates in a retail environment

1 year of experience working in a fast-paced, cross-functional work environment

Strong working knowledge of Microsoft Office Suite

Preferred Qualifications

Bachelor s degree, certification, or background in retail store freight flow logistics

5 years of experience leading support/operations associates in a retail or consumer service industry

1 year of experience performing “manager on duty” responsibilities, including management of daily store operations and processes within and beyond assigned areas of responsibility

1 year of experience training and developing direct reports

Experience working in the home improvement retail sector

Experience in freight handling

Experience in a warehouse environment, preferably in a management role

Broad knowledge of interior/exterior product categories (e.g., flooring, cabinets, millwork, building materials, appliances, home dÂ©cor, lighting, plumbing)

Experience working with store computer systems (including but not limited to: Project Tool, Genesis, M2O, Thin Client, etc.)

Job ID: 1358706BR

Line of Business: Store

Job Category: Store Management

Department: 0686 – ASM DS

Employment Type I: Regular

Employment Type II: Full-Time

Location #: 1609

Location Name: Traverse City, MI

City: Traverse City

State: MI

