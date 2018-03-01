Job Description

Art Van Furniture is a leader in the furniture industry. Our immediate growth plans call for us to almost double in size over the next few years. Growing Sales and Building Talent are our priorities and we are looking for high performing leaders who are passionate about driving sales and developing people. In addition, the ideal candidate has a need for achievement, competitive spirit and has a proven track record of delivering results. Our environment is fast paced and customer oriented.

All new Art Van Assistant Sales Managers participate in our industry-leading 16 week Assistant Sales Manager in Training Program which includes the “Art of Selling”, on the job training and exposure to our companyâs leadership and processes.

Once training is completed our Assistant Sales Managers are assigned to a store within our organization with responsibilities that include driving sales, leading, coaching and developing the store sales team, and interacting with our customers to create and maintain customer loyalty. The goal of the Assistant Sales Manager is to create a store environment that creates an “Easy and Delightful” shopping experience for our customers and a “great place to work” for our associates.