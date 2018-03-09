Assistant Sales Manager Famous Footwear

At Famous Footwear, we believe our shoes empower us to take the next step toward becoming our best selves. We support our Associates in every step forward. When we are inspired to be our best, our potential is limitless. Make the next step in your retail management career with Famous Footwear.Â Â

We seek an Assistant Sales Manager who:

Â Â Â Â Â Sells lots of shoes to meet and exceed sales goals, plans and objectives

Â Â Â Â Â Demonstrates a passion for exceeding customer expectations

Â Â Â Â Â Manages and develops a retail sales team and assures compliance, education and support of federal, state/provincial and local laws

Famous Footwear is a retail division of Caleres, a $2.6 billion footwear company with a diverse portfolio of global footwear brands, which fit people s lives. We offer competitive pay, career advancement opportunities and a 30% shoe discount. Apply today!

EOE/M/F/Vet/Disabled

Â

Employer’s Job# 7443545

Please visit job URL for more information about this opening and to view EOE statement.