Assistant Restaurant Manager

To eat. To laugh. To share. That’s why people come to Pizza Hut. It’s the calling of our Assistant General Managers to make them feel like family with smiles, teamwork and dedication. If you’re an experienced restaurant or retail assistant manager, think about a career with Pizza Hut. You know who you are – a natural leader, you love putting together a winning team. You’re all about teaching new things and motivating the team to work together. At Pizza Hut, you can do all that â and more. Here, you will work with smart, experienced, fun people. Expect training and growth. Plenty of excitement. Unique challenges. And a world of opportunity.

What are we looking for? The good news is that your training will teach you everything you need to know to succeed on the job. But there are a few skills you should have from the get-go:High School Diploma or GED. Ability to lead a team and set a positive example. A willingness to provide complete satisfaction to our guests to ensure they return. Prior experience in a leadership role within a retail or restaurant setting.