Assistant Mgr Trainee-CADILLAC MI

Job Title:Assistant Mgr Trainee-CADILLAC MIEmployment Type:Full TimeCity:CADILLACState:MIPosition Description:

Drives sales in assigned area

Drives the financial performance of assigned area

Ensures compliance with Company policies and procedures

Models, enforces, and provides direction and guidance to hourly Associates on proper Customer service approaches and techniques to ensure Customer needs, complaints, and issues are successfully resolved within Company guidelines and standards.

Participates in community outreach programs, and encourages and supports hourly Associates in serving as good members of the community.

Provides supervision and development opportunities for hourly Associates in assigned area

Upholds the Company’s Open Door Policy

Minimum Qualifications:

2 or more years of college; OR 1 year retail experience and 1 year supervisory experience; OR 2 years general work experience and 1 year supervisory experience

For facilities that sell firearms, I acknowledge that the position for which I am applying will require successful completion of a firearms- specific Criminal Background Check (CBC) and Firearms Authorized Training.

For facilities that sell only ammunition and have state specific requirements, I acknowledge that the position for which I am applying may require a current state issued Certificate of Eligibility.

Will successfully complete all job required trainings and assessments.

Additional Preferred Qualifications:

2 or more years general work experience supervising 5 or more direct reports to include the responsibility of performance management, mentoring, hiring, and firing

Category:Walmart – Retail and Wholesale Management Hourly/Salary:HourlyZip Code:49601Shift:0Division:WalmartRequisition Template:USFM