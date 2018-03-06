Assistant Mgr PT-maurices

14223BRTitle:Assistant Mgr PT-mauricesLocation Type:Stores Auto req ID:14223BRCity:Traverse CityZip/Postal Code:49684External Job Description:

maurices is a world-class specialty retailer that caters to young-at heart fashionistas in small towns. Rated by Forbes Magazine in 2010 as one of the top 10 Employers in Retail, we pride ourselves on our excellent training programs and the consistent feedback we get from our associates who love to work here. We genuinely care about our customers, our communities, our associates, our business partners, and our results.

We value the unique strengths and diversity of each individual, which makes us a better place to work, a better store to shop, and a better member of our communities. Associates in all positions play an integral role in our business.

What Youâll Do:

This challenging and rewarding role provides the opportunity to assist in the supervision of a store team focused on creating an unforgettable shopping experience that leaves our customers looking and feeling their best. Of course; the assistant manager interacts with customers on a regular basis providing fashion advice and helping customers grow their wardrobe.

What youâll get in return:

A flexible work schedule

Working with others who love fashion and have fun

Industry leading training programs

Growth and advancement opportunities due to our continued store growth and stability (we have been around 80 years!)

Opportunities to connect and actively participate in community events

A 40% discount……….yes 40

Inclusive benefits; you name it weâve got it!

All replies confidential â maurices is an equal opportunity employer.

Position Requirements:

Assistant Manager candidates must have

1 year of customer service experience and supervisory experience preferred

Ability to foster a team environment and create a positive working environment

Experience in training and directing others

Ability to take initiative in making decisions

Demonstrated ability to achieve goals

Computer proficiency

Ability to work a flexible schedule

