Assistant Mgr FT-maurices

maurices is a world-class specialty retailer that caters to young-at heart fashionistas in small towns. Rated by Forbes Magazine in 2010 as one of the top 10 Employers in Retail, we pride ourselves on our excellent training programs and the consistent feedback we get from our associates who love to work here. We genuinely care about our customers, our communities, our associates, our business partners, and our results.

We value the unique strengths and diversity of each individual, which makes us a better place to work, a better store to shop, and a better member of our communities. Associates in all positions play an integral role in our business.

What youâll do:

This challenging and rewarding role provides the opportunity to assist in the supervision of 8 â 20 store associates. The Full Time Assistant Manager Position is a great way to gain management experience and learn and grow your retail skills including:

Leading and Inspiring a team focused on customer obsession and driving results

Assist with talent selection, associate development and retention

Assist in visual presentation and ensuring sound operational practices

Support the manager in generating sales and profits and managing expenses

Assist in driving new ideas, sharing information with others and creating solutions to problems

What youâll get in return:

A flexible work schedule

Working with others who love fashion and have fun

Industry leading training programs

Growth and advancement opportunities due to our continued store growth and stability (we have been around 80 years!)

Opportunities to connect and actively participate in community events

A 40% discount……….yes 40!

Inclusive benefits; you name it weâve got it!

All replies confidential â maurices is an equal opportunity employer.

Position Requirements:

Full Time Assistant Manager Candidates are skilled individuals with:

Previous supervisory experience required; preferably in a specialty retail environment

Strong selling abilities and the ability to build customer relationships

Proven ability to motivate others and work as a team to meet and exceed goals

Availability to work day, evening and weekend hours

