Assistant Manager Surgical Services-Ortho, Podiatry, Hands, Eyes

The Assistant Manager for Orthopedics, Podiatry, Hands and Eyes, will assist the Operating Room Manager in the development of goals and objectives for the unit and managing the day-to-day operations of the department. They also act as a patient care and nursing practice resource to staff. Currently there are 22 staff members and 28 providers in this area. Due to the complexity, there are two Assistant Managers for these areas.

ENTRY REQUIREMENTS

Currently licensed as Registered Nurse in the State of Michigan.

Baccalaureate degree in Nursing (or BSN obtained within 3 years of hire) required. MSN preferred.

Certification in specialty area of practice is preferred and must be obtained within 6 months of employment.

BCLS required.

Experience in the OR is required.

Previous leadership experience preferred.

Ability to direct others and negotiate for desired results.

Ability to work well as part of the leadership team.

Demonstrates decision-making and problem solving skills.

Demonstrates excellent interpersonal and communication skills.

Clinical competency in specialty area.

Professional role model behavior required.

Demonstrates competence with Microsoft Office applications.

ORGANIZATION

Reports to Manager of Operating Room.

POPULATIONS SERVED COMPETENCIES, INCLUDING AGE OF PATIENTS SERVED

Cares for patients in the age category(s) checked below:

_Neonatal (birth-1 mo) _Young adult (18 yr-25 yrs)

_Infant (1 mo-1 yr) _Adult (26 yrs-54 yrs)

_ Early childhood (1 yr-5 yrs) _ Sr. Adult (55 yrs-64 yrs)

_Late childhood (6 yrs-12 yrs) _Geriatric (65 yrs & above)

__Adolescence (13 yrs-17 yrs) X All ages (birth & above)

__No direct clinical contact with patients

SPECIFIC DUTIES