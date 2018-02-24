Assistant Manager Surgical Services-Ortho, Podiatry, Hands, Eyes
Traverse City, MI
Posted on February 24, 2018
Short URL: https://mynorth.com/job/369442
About Assistant Manager Surgical Services-Ortho, Podiatry, Hands, Eyes
The Assistant Manager for Orthopedics, Podiatry, Hands and Eyes, will assist the Operating Room Manager in the development of goals and objectives for the unit and managing the day-to-day operations of the department. They also act as a patient care and nursing practice resource to staff. Currently there are 22 staff members and 28 providers in this area. Due to the complexity, there are two Assistant Managers for these areas.
ENTRY REQUIREMENTS Currently licensed as Registered Nurse in the State of Michigan. Baccalaureate degree in Nursing (or BSN obtained within 3 years of hire) required. MSN preferred.
Certification in specialty area of practice is preferred and must be obtained within 6 months of employment. BCLS required. Experience in the OR is required. Previous leadership experience preferred. Ability to direct others and negotiate for desired results.
Ability to work well as part of the leadership team. Demonstrates decision-making and problem solving skills. Demonstrates excellent interpersonal and communication skills. Clinical competency in specialty area. Professional role model behavior required. Demonstrates competence with Microsoft Office applications.
ORGANIZATION
Reports to Manager of Operating Room.
POPULATIONS SERVED COMPETENCIES, INCLUDING AGE OF PATIENTS SERVED
Cares for patients in the age category(s) checked below: __Neonatal (birth-1 mo) __Young adult (18 yr-25 yrs) __Infant (1 mo-1 yr) __Adult (26 yrs-54 yrs) __ Early childhood (1 yr-5 yrs) __ Sr. Adult (55 yrs-64 yrs) __Late childhood (6 yrs-12 yrs) __Geriatric (65 yrs & above) __Adolescence (13 yrs-17 yrs) X All ages (birth & above) __No direct clinical contact with patients
SPECIFIC DUTIES
-
Supports the Mission, Vision and Values of Munson Healthcare.
-
Embraces and supports the Performance Improvement philosophy of Munson Healthcare.
-
Promotes personal and patient safety.
-
Uses effective customer service/interpersonal skills at all times.
-
Assists the Manager in the development of the vision, goals and objectives for the unit and assumes accountability for the achievement of same.
-
Manages the department’s day-to-day-operations, including practice standards, staffing, education, quality improvement, in room start times, and turnover times. Manages assignments of staff, students, and perioperative interns, and orientation of new hires related to assigned specialties.
-
Works in collaboration with manager in hiring process and termination as appropriate.
-
Administers corrective action up to termination with assistance of Manager as needed.
-
Manages payroll and timekeeping records for unit employees.
-
Maintains employee files, including PAA’s and Leave of Absence documentation.
-
Administers annual discussions.
-
Accountable for clinical performance of direct reports.
-
Represents the unit at meetings.
-
Participates in the budgeting process and has intermediate accountability for the unit budget.
-
Accountable for department efficiencies and the appropriate utilization of resources.
-
Actively supports and provides leadership in unit Quality Assurance and Education programs.
-
Maintains own professional growth, demonstrates awareness of new trends in practice, analyzes those trends for applicability to the unit, shares new information with others, and participates in appropriate educational offerings.
-
Serves as clinical expert in rooms assisting staff. Cross trains to managing front desk duties.
-
Occasional weekend and holiday coverage for front desk.
-
Performs other duties and responsibilities as assigned.
Job at a Glance
About Munson Medical Center
More jobs at Munson Medical Center