Assistant Manager
GPM Investments / Shell Stores- Traverse City
Traverse City, MI
Posted on February 26, 2018
About Assistant Manager
We are currently searching for management trainees for our Traverse City MIÂ Shell store!
Some duties include:Â
- Ensures proper staffing, training of store staff providing feedback
- Ensures age restricted sales compliance
- Ensures maintenance are reported and addressed
- Completes store paperwork/deposit
- Ensures product is orderedÂ properly
- Ensures safety and reports issues
- Effectively leads the staff in sales incentives and initiatives
- Cash and inventory control (key expense lines)
Some job requirements:
- 21 years of age or older
- Valid driverâs license
- Access to a car or other vehicle
- Liability insurance on such vehicle
- Effective communication & leadership
- Full time and flexible in work schedule
- Good problem solving skills
