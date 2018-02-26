MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

Assistant Manager

Traverse City, MI

Website:
http://www.gpminvestments.com

Posted on February 26, 2018

Short URL: https://mynorth.com/job/370308

About Assistant Manager

We are currently searching for management trainees for our Traverse City MIÂ Shell store!

Some duties include:Â 

  • Ensures proper staffing, training of store staff providing feedback
  • Ensures age restricted sales compliance
  • Ensures maintenance are reported and addressed
  • Completes store paperwork/deposit
  • Ensures product is orderedÂ properly
  • Ensures safety and reports issues
  • Effectively leads the staff in sales incentives and initiatives
  • Cash and inventory control (key expense lines)

Some job requirements:

  • 21 years of age or older
  • Valid driverâs license
  • Access to a car or other vehicle
  • Liability insurance on such vehicle
  • Effective communication & leadership
  • Full time and flexible in work schedule
  • Good problem solving skills

About GPM Investments / Shell Stores- Traverse City

How to Apply

https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/8340098

