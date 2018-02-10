Full Time Assistant Manager – Looking for a job where you will be challenged and have fun? Maybe you can work afternoons or days. Maybe you can work during the week or prefer to work weekends. We are looking for great people to work for us, and your availability may be a great fit!

We look for these qualifications in our Assistant Managers:

Good interpersonal skills so you will be able to work in a team environment and to assist customers cheerfully.

Demonstrated team leadership ability.

Experience using a computer.

Solid basic math skills.

You must be able to stand, bend, and reach during your shift and occasionally lift up to 50 pounds.

You must be at least 18 years old.

High school diploma or GED equivalent.

At least one year of related retail experience

Reliable transportation. CA

It’s time you worked for a company that will help you develop personally and professionally. Our company offers growth opportunities, and loves to promote from within. We offer tuition reimbursement, and we encourage our employees to reach their goals. We’re looking for hard working, enthusiastic individuals who want to be a part of a winning team. If you enjoy working with people and value great customer service, we want to meet you.

As an Assistant Manager you will be responsible for:

Welcoming and assisting our customers with a smile in the store and at the pumps.

Handling cash and credit payments for fuel, merchandise, food, beverages, and lottery tickets.

Providing work direction to team members during your assigned shift, ensuring that our valued customers receive superior customer service.

Resolving customer problems and providing leadership to team members when issues occur.

Serving as the store’s Safety Captain – leading safety meetings and auditing your store’s safety practices.

Coordinating your schedule with the Store Manager’s schedule to ensure that all shifts are adequately managed.

Keeping shelves stocked and inventory organized in storage areas.

Maintaining areas outside the store to ensure that our customers have a pleasant and safe shopping experience.

Ensuring bathrooms are well supplied and clean.

ID: 2018-4683

External Company Name: Blarney Castle Oil Co

External Company URL: www.blarneycastleoil.com