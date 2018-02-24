Description

To eat. To laugh. To share. That’s why people come to Pizza Hut. And that’s the calling of our Assistant General Managers – to supervise a team that smiles, works together and is dedicated to making customers feel appreciated. If you’re an experienced restaurant or retail assistant manager, you should think about a career with Pizza Hut. You know who you are â a natural leader, you love putting together a winning team. You’re all about teaching new things and motivating the team to work together. At Pizza Hut, you can do all that â and more. Here, you will work with smart, experienced, fun people. Expect plenty of excitement. Unique challenges. And a world of opportunity. You’ll start as a manager trainee and the good news is that your training will teach you everything you will need to know to grow into your position and to succeed on the job.

Requirements

What are we looking for? Here are a few skills you should have from the get-go:

You have at least 2 years of leadership experience in the restaurant, hospitality or retail industry.

You’re all about creating a great place to work for your team.

You want to make your customer’s day and it shows in the way you are maniacal about serving amazing pizza with a great big smile.

We have a GREAT culture and look for GREAT people to add to our family. You know who you are â honest, energetic, motivational and fun. You have a vision for the perfect restaurant, and you know how to get your team to bring it to life.

You set high standards for yourself and for your people.

You’re up for a challenge. You love the excitement of the restaurant business and know every day is different.

And, you’re at least 18 years old with a valid driver’s license, reliable transportation â you will need to drive to make deposits for the restaurant sometimes â and a true desire to learn and grow.

Keep in mind, this is just basic information. You’ll find out more after you apply.

This is an independently owned franchised restaurant.

If you want a management career with an innovative company, look no further than Pizza Hut. Apply today!