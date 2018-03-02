Assistant Food Service Director – Oaks – 12511
Manistee, MI
Posted on March 2, 2018
Assistant Food Service Director – Oaks – 12511
DESCRIPTION/RESPONSIBILITIES:
* Plan, direct and coordinate the activities associated with running a large food service operation with one or more units (kitchens).
* Coordinate the work flow and assign work to team members
* Directs team members to ensure job-related rules, policies, procedures, and security guidelines are enforced
* Instructs and trains team members on work techniques and procedures in safe, sanitary, and efficient operations of food preparation and service
* Maintain product service quality standards by conducting ongoing evaluations and investigating complaints
* Monitors kitchen for cleanliness, sanitation, and order
